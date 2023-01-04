Menu

Crime

City of Kelowna bylaw officer’s vehicle carjacked: RCMP

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted January 4, 2023 2:42 pm
FILE. Kelowna RCMP . View image in full screen
FILE. Kelowna RCMP . Kelowna RCMP

A City of Kelowna bylaw officer tried to chase down their vehicle on foot after it was carjacked, according to RCMP.

In a press release, Kelowna Mounties said the Tuesday afternoon chase wasn’t going well until an off-duty officer saw it.

“(The officer) then sprang into action picking up the bylaw officer in his own personal vehicle then followed the stolen car until it stopped in a lane behind the public library,” RCMP said.

The suspect then exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot but was chased and caught by the off-duty officer and arrested.

The suspect, a Kelowna male, was arrested for impaired operation of a motor vehicle and theft of the vehicle.

“Our RCMP officers not only work in Kelowna but live and enjoy our community,” Const. Mike Della-Paolera said. “Our team members are always willing to jump into action to protect our City whether on-duty or not.”

The male was released from custody and scheduled to appear in court.

