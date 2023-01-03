Saskatoon police arrest 34-year-old after stabbing incident Tuesday morning

The Saskatoon Police Service arrested a man and charged him with aggravated assault after an incident early Tuesday morning.
In a news release, police said at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the 400 block of Hunter Road for a report of an injured person.
Police found a 20-year-old man who had been stabbed.
He was taken to hospital by Medavie Health Services with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the press release.
The suspect fled the scene, police say, but the SPS canine unit tracked and arrested him nearby.
The suspect and victim know one another.
A 34-year-old man is charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.
