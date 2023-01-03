Menu

Crime

Saskatoon police arrest 34-year-old after stabbing incident Tuesday morning

By Aishwarya Dudha Global News
Posted January 3, 2023 11:26 am
Police found a 20-year-old man who had been stabbed. He was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to a press release. . View image in full screen
Police found a 20-year-old man who had been stabbed. He was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to a press release. . File / Global News

The Saskatoon Police Service arrested a man and charged him with aggravated assault after an incident early Tuesday morning.

In a news release, police said at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, officers were called to the 400 block of Hunter Road for a report of an injured person.

Police found a 20-year-old man who had been stabbed.

Read more: Saskatchewan’s Serious Incident Response Team established

He was taken to hospital by Medavie Health Services with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the press release.

The suspect fled the scene, police say, but the SPS canine unit tracked and arrested him nearby.

The suspect and victim know one another.

A 34-year-old man is charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsRegina NewsSaskatoon Police ServiceSaskatoon Stabbingcrime saskatchewancrime saksatoon
