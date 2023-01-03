Exhibit looks at late Queen Elizabeth’s impact on Winnipeg architecture

Send this page to someone via email

Since her death at age 96 in September, the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II has been examined from countless angles.

A local exhibit, however, is taking a different approach and looking at the late monarch’s impact on architecture in Winnipeg.

Queen Elizabeth II and Winnipeg: A Modern Elizabethan Era runs until Sunday at historic Union Station, and examines the Queen’s seven decades of influence on local design, as well as the evolution of Canadian architecture.

“Winnipeg has strong links to international design movements, but our breadth of architecture reflects local talents and materials creating a uniquely modern Elizabethan Era — one that reflects a warmer and softer version of modernist architecture than what is typically found elsewhere,” said the exhibit curator, Daniel Guenther in a release Tuesday.

“A seven-decade reign is historic, presenting us with a rare opportunity to review the impact and legacy of her late majesty on the world of architecture and design.

“Winnipeggers may be surprised to learn how renowned our city is for architecture, so there is no better place to examine the progress and diversity of post-World War II design than in our prairie city, which Queen Elizabeth visited more than most world capitals.”

The exhibit, produced by the Winnipeg Architecture Foundation and the federal department of Canadian heritage, is also taking advantage of its location in the downtown train station, and offering passengers on VIA Rail trains a chance to see it during stopovers in Winnipeg.

Organizers say the bilingual exhibit, which launched in late December, will be moving on to other galleries and locations later this year, with details to be announced.