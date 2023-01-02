Okanagan’s first baby of 2023 born at Penticton Regional Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

It’s a girl — Eleanor Amelia Guderyan was the first baby of 2023 born in the Okanagan. She came into the world at Penticton Regional Hospital just before 2:00 a.m.

Her parents, Lisa and Steve Guderyan, weren’t expecting to be in the running for the New Year’s Baby title as Eleanor was due on January 8, but say it was a great surprise.

“She arrived early, fast, and furious, although I have to laugh because, of course, all hospitals are short-staffed – they said, well we’re short-staffed until 1:00 in the morning and she arrived at 1:40 p.m. So, my girl’s very considerate,” said Lisa.

“I had a great team, they were really attentive and my midwife was wonderful.”

Eleanor was born six pounds, 14 ounces. Her name holds special meaning to the family.

“Amelia to honour my sister, Alia. She just passed away from lung cancer three weeks ago,” said Lisa.

“She was an amazing sister and just absolutely loved babies. Having a baby has been kind of bittersweet without having my sister there to celebrate with me.”

She went on to say that Eleanor means light and believes she’ll be a light for the Guderyan family.

“I’m really glad that she was a New Year’s Baby — 2022 had a lot of tough stuff in it. And 2023 is just going to be full of joy and new beginnings and healing and love,” added Lisa.

Her older sisters, Janet, seven, and Hailey, four, were among the first to visit baby Eleanor at the hospital.

“The seven-year-old is like the best big sister ever. She offered to babysit so I could have a shower, and she sat and rocked her,” said Lisa.

Lisa has not only taken on the role of a mom of three but was recently voted in as a Central Okanagan school trustee.

And Eleanor will join her mom for the first committee meeting on Wednesday.

“The staff and the other board trustees have been really, really supportive and encouraging. We are in the business of children and education. [If anyone is to have] great understanding, compassion for the reality of parenthood, it is parents, and we are all parents on the board,” said Lisa.

“She’ll come to the meetings with me and as long as she’s not disruptive, she’ll be able to keep coming to the meetings.”

Eleanor came home on Monday and according to Lisa, both she and baby are doing well. However, because Eleanor was born a bit earlier than expected, she will undergo some extra tests.

Meanwhile, the first baby born in the Interior Health region in 2023 was welcomed into the world at East Kootenay Regional Hospital at 1:10 a.m.

The baby boy weighed eight pounds, seven ounces. He was born to his parents Brandi and Logan Burleigh of Cranbrook.

According to Interior Health, the first baby born in Kelowna arrived at 3:58 a.m. New Year’s Day at Kelowna General Hospital. The baby girl weighed seven pounds and 13 ounces.

“She is the daughter of a couple born and raised in Kelowna,” said Interior Health in a release. “They have asked for privacy beyond sharing the information above.”