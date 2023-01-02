The Forks opens first leg of Winnipeg river trail

Lace up your skates, Winnipeg. The perennially-popular river trail at the Forks is open for the season.
The Forks announced that the first leg of the Nestaweya River Trail officially opened at the historic site’s port area on Sunday.
“Getting back on the frozen river is such a special moment in the year — we love adding more fun public spaces to The Forks and welcoming visitors to the groomed skating, walking, biking and cross-country ski trails,” said Forks North Portage CEO Sara Stasiuk.
“Soon, more sections of the frozen trail will open and our community members will be able to experience even more of the river, enjoying this unique perspective of the city only winter can deliver.”
The trail, sponsored by the Winnipeg Foundation, was renamed last year for the original Cree name used for the area, the Forks said in a release. “Nestaweya” translates to “three points” in reference to people being able to access the site via the rivers from three directions.
Sunday also marked the opening of this year’s Arctic Glacier Winter Park programming, which takes place every Sunday afternoon, weather permitting, in January and February.
Events include skating, sleigh rides, live DJs, and storytelling.
