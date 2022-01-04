The Forks announces opening of the Nestaweya River Trail

Send this page to someone via email

One of Canada’s longest river trails is open at The Forks once again, but with a new name.

Formerly known as the Centennial River Trail, it’s now called the Nestaweya River Trail presented by The Winnipeg Foundation.

4:24 River trails at The Forks now open River trails at The Forks now open

“Nestaweya (Ness-ta-way-ah) is the original Cree name used for the site of The Forks, and the area we now call Winnipeg,” Indigenous curator for The Forks Niigaan Sinclair said in a release.

Story continues below advertisement

“Nestaweya literally means ‘three points,’ used here to mean that people came together to this site from three directions on the rivers: Cree came from the north on the Red River; Ojibway from the south on the Red River; and, Lakota/Dakota/Nakota or Assiniboine came from the west on the Assiniboine River. Three points is a name that tells how communities forged a life here for millennia.”

The Winnipeg Foundation — a longtime sponsor — has promised another five years of support for the trail.

Read more: Blackhawks scout Brigette Lacquette breaks hockey barrier for Indigenous women

“Thanks to generous donors, The Foundation can ensure continued access to this important community amenity and uphold our mission of strengthening community wellbeing,” said the organization’s CEO, Sky Bridges.

“The newly named Nestaweya River Trail honours the Indigenous communities who have come together where rivers meet for thousands of years. We look forward to 2022 where we will share new exciting activities for this historic trail.”

Read more: Ka Ni Kanichihk one step closer to expansion with funding from Winnipeg Foundation

The trail’s activities this year include walking, biking, skating and cross country skiing.

Those looking to enjoy the Nestaweya River Trail are encouraged to follow COVID-19 safety measures.

Advertisement