Education

Ka Ni Kanichihk one step closer to expansion with funding from Winnipeg Foundation

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 26, 2021 2:01 pm
Ka-Ni-Kanichihk new building images. View image in full screen
Ka-Ni-Kanichihk new building images. Brook Mcllroy

A Winnipeg organization dedicated to supporting the city’s urban Indigenous community is one step closer to a planned expansion.

Ka Ni Kanichihk announced $500,000 in funding from the Winnipeg Foundation on Friday, with the goal of tripling the size of its McDermot Avenue campus and creating more Indigenous-owned space for culturally-focused education and training in the inner city.

“Supporting Indigenous-led organizations is essential on the path to meaningful reconciliation, and we are grateful to the Winnipeg Foundation for showing leadership in our community with this investment,” said Ka Ni Kanichihk’s executive director, Dodie Jordaan.

“Their commitment builds on the generosity of the community in embracing and supporting this project.”

The 20-year-old organization’s $8-million expansion plans include expanded daycare, a resource hub for youth, wellness and healing spaces with access to elders, a cultural gathering space, and more.

