Second displaced family reports theft at North Vancouver apartment building

Another family has come forward saying numerous items were taken from their North Vancouver apartment when they were displaced.

The Pablos live at the North Vancouver apartment building that caught fire on Dec. 13. When they returned to their unit for the first time, they said it was clear someone had helped themselves to some of their possessions.

View image in full screen The Pablos said they had a few items taken from their home when they were displaced. Jonathon Pablo

“Behind the door knob, there is a mark of a crowbar. They forced the door open,” said Jonathon Pablo.

“One of my speakers is missing and so are two birthday-gift wine bottles. They were on our table.”

Pablo said he is unsure if any more items have been taken as they’ve only been allowed to access their living room and kitchen.

The fire, which displaced everyone at the building, happened at the Lord Highland Apartments near East 12 Street and Lonsdale Ave.

Earlier this week, Global News was contacted by another resident who was the first to ring the alarm of potential thievery.

Quinten Issigonis said when he returned to his apartment on Dec. 21, his door was open and someone had gone through his personal belongings, including his clothing drawers.

“When we walked in we noticed that our possession and drawers had been rifled through,” Issigonis said. “Ultimately, we had found we had a bunch of cash taken, a wallet, an Apple Watch and other items.”

The restoration project is being handled by Barclay Restorations.

“I was neither identification-checked by anyone, nor accompanied by Barclay staff up to my unit, as all tenants were assured we would be by the Barclay Restorations email,” Issigonis said.

“I then walked up to my unit to find the door unlocked and physically ajar. (It) was locked when the unit was vacated due to the fire.”

Global News spoke to a Barclay staff member who said all procedures and protocols have been followed.

“What we can tell you is we followed all procedures that were put in place by the building insurer. The building was completely secured. (We have) four security guards and an eight-foot-high fence,” Dean Guilfoyle said.

“The building was secure and we have had only one person report a theft. I cannot confirm or deny that the door was left unlocked, chances are that it was locked because everything in the building was locked and padlocked.”

At the time of those comments, the Pablos had not come forward with their theft report.

North Vancouver RCMP confirmed a file has been opened and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with potential information is asked to contact North Vancouver RCMP at (604) 985-1311.