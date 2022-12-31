N.B. RCMP investigating homicide after man found dead outside home

The New Brunswick RCMP is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead outside a residence in Saint-Simon.
RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Luc Samson said Caraquet RCMP responded to a call for a wellbeing check at a residence Thursday around 2 a.m.
“When police arrived, they located a man deceased outside of a home,” he said.
That same morning, police arrested a 29-year-old man after he allegedly fled from police.
Samson said the investigation is still ongoing and couldn’t say if any charges have been laid.
“There is no threat to the public, this was an isolated incident,” he added.
Samson did not release the identity of the man, but Radio-Canada identified the victim as longtime journalist Réjean Hébert, who was the news director at the CKRO Radio Péninsule radio station.
