Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Pedestrian, 66, dies after collision in Haut-Madawaska, N.B.

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted December 30, 2022 3:58 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6'
Global News at 6
Global News at 6 edition on Global New Brunswick. Hosted by Aalia Adam

A pedestrian died after being struck by someone driving a vehicle in the New Brunswick community of Haut-Madawaska.

In a release, the RCMP said members of the Saint-Léonard RCMP detachment responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Route 205 around 7:20 p.m. Thursday.

The 66-year-old pedestrian died at the scene as a result of his injuries, it said.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: Man assaulted at Campbellton, N.B. medical facility dies, RCMP investigating case as homicide

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was not injured.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist and members of the Haut-Madawaska Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick also attended the scene. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the man’s exact cause of death.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

CrashCollisionFatal CrashNew Brunswick RCMPPedestrian Collisionpedestrian hit by vehiclepedestrian diesHaut-Madawaska
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers