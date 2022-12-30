Pedestrian, 66, dies after collision in Haut-Madawaska, N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

A pedestrian died after being struck by someone driving a vehicle in the New Brunswick community of Haut-Madawaska.

In a release, the RCMP said members of the Saint-Léonard RCMP detachment responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Route 205 around 7:20 p.m. Thursday.

The 66-year-old pedestrian died at the scene as a result of his injuries, it said.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was not injured.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist and members of the Haut-Madawaska Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick also attended the scene. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the man’s exact cause of death.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.