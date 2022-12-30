Pedestrian, 66, dies after collision in Haut-Madawaska, N.B.

A pedestrian died after being struck by someone driving a vehicle in the New Brunswick community of Haut-Madawaska.
In a release, the RCMP said members of the Saint-Léonard RCMP detachment responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Route 205 around 7:20 p.m. Thursday.
The 66-year-old pedestrian died at the scene as a result of his injuries, it said.
-
Andrew Tate, controversial influencer, arrested on human trafficking charges: Romanian media
-
Canada housing market outlook 2023: Here’s what buyers and sellers can expect
Read more: Man assaulted at Campbellton, N.B. medical facility dies, RCMP investigating case as homicide
The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle was not injured.
An RCMP collision reconstructionist and members of the Haut-Madawaska Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick also attended the scene. An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the man’s exact cause of death.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
Comments