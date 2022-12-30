Most of Southwestern Ontario under rainfall warning

Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for most of Southwestern Ontario.
Rain is expected to be heavy at times, starting Friday night and continuing until Saturday evening. An estimated 20 to 35 mm is possible.
The rainfall warning is in place for:
- Chatham-Kent – Rondeau Park
- Windsor – Leamington – Essex County
- Sarnia – Petrolia – Western Lambton County
- Watford – Pinery Park – Eastern Lambton County
- Rodney – Shedden – Western Elgin County
- St. Thomas – Aylmer – Eastern Elgin County
- London – Parkhill – Eastern Middlesex County
- Strathroy – Komoka – Western Middlesex County
- Goderich – Bluewater – Southern Huron County
- Listowel – Milverton – Northern Perth County
- Stratford – Mitchell – Southern Perth County
- Wingham – Blyth – Northern Huron County
- Woodstock – Tillsonburg – Oxford County
- Guelph – Erin – Southern Wellington County
- Kitchener – Cambridge – Region of Waterloo
- Mount Forest – Arthur – Northern Wellington County
- Innisfil – New Tecumseth – Angus
- Orangeville – Grand Valley – Southern Dufferin County
- Shelburne – Mansfield – Northern Dufferin County
- Caledon
- Halton Hills – Milton
- Mississauga – Brampton
- City of Toronto
- Newmarket – Georgina – Northern York Region
- Pickering – Oshawa – Southern Durham Region
- Uxbridge – Beaverton – Northern Durham Region
- Vaughan – Richmond Hill – Markham
- Apsley – Woodview – Northern Peterborough County
- Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes
- Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes
- Peterborough City – Lakefield – Southern Peterborough County
- Belleville – Quinte West – Eastern Northumberland County
- Cobourg – Colborne – Western Northumberland County
- Stirling – Tweed – Madoc
- Tamworth – Sydenham – South Frontenac
- Kaladar – Bannockburn – Bon Echo Park
- Plevna – Sharbot Lake – Western Lanark County
- Smiths Falls – Perth – Eastern Lanark County
- Merrickville-Wolford – Kemptville
- Westport – Charleston Lake
- Ottawa North – Kanata – Orléans
- Ottawa South – Richmond – Metcalfe
- Cornwall – Lancaster
- Maxville – Alexandria
- Morrisburg – Long Sault
- Winchester – Newington
- Prescott and Russell
Elsewhere is under a special weather statement, expecting 15 to 25 mm.
The special weather statement is in effect for:
- Simcoe – Delhi – Norfolk
- Dunnville – Caledonia – Haldimand
- Niagara Falls – Welland – Southern Niagara Region
- St. Catharines – Grimsby – Northern Niagara Region
- Hamilton
- Barrie – Collingwood – Hillsdale
- Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake
- Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago
- Kingston – Odessa – Frontenac Islands
- Napanee – Consecon
- Picton – Sandsbanks Park
- Barry’s Bay – Killaloe
- Petawawa – Pembroke – Cobden
- Renfrew – Arnprior – Calabogie
- Brockville – Prescott
- Gananoque – Mallorytown
- Burlington – Oakville
- Brantford – County of Brant
Weather officials say the ground is still frozen from the recent snowstorm, so absorption ability will be reduced.
“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads,” they said in the statement. “Keep children and pets away from creeks and riverbanks.”
