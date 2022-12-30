Most of Southwestern Ontario under rainfall warning

See more sharing options

Environment Canada issued a rainfall warning for most of Southwestern Ontario.

Rain is expected to be heavy at times, starting Friday night and continuing until Saturday evening. An estimated 20 to 35 mm is possible.

The rainfall warning is in place for:

Chatham-Kent – Rondeau Park

Windsor – Leamington – Essex County

Sarnia – Petrolia – Western Lambton County

Watford – Pinery Park – Eastern Lambton County

Rodney – Shedden – Western Elgin County

St. Thomas – Aylmer – Eastern Elgin County

London – Parkhill – Eastern Middlesex County

Strathroy – Komoka – Western Middlesex County

Goderich – Bluewater – Southern Huron County

Listowel – Milverton – Northern Perth County

Stratford – Mitchell – Southern Perth County

Wingham – Blyth – Northern Huron County

Woodstock – Tillsonburg – Oxford County

Guelph – Erin – Southern Wellington County

Kitchener – Cambridge – Region of Waterloo

Mount Forest – Arthur – Northern Wellington County

Innisfil – New Tecumseth – Angus

Orangeville – Grand Valley – Southern Dufferin County

Shelburne – Mansfield – Northern Dufferin County

Caledon

Halton Hills – Milton

Mississauga – Brampton

City of Toronto

Newmarket – Georgina – Northern York Region

Pickering – Oshawa – Southern Durham Region

Uxbridge – Beaverton – Northern Durham Region

Vaughan – Richmond Hill – Markham

Apsley – Woodview – Northern Peterborough County

Fenelon Falls – Balsam Lake Park – Northern Kawartha Lakes

Lindsay – Southern Kawartha Lakes

Peterborough City – Lakefield – Southern Peterborough County

Belleville – Quinte West – Eastern Northumberland County

Cobourg – Colborne – Western Northumberland County

Stirling – Tweed – Madoc

Tamworth – Sydenham – South Frontenac

Kaladar – Bannockburn – Bon Echo Park

Plevna – Sharbot Lake – Western Lanark County

Smiths Falls – Perth – Eastern Lanark County

Merrickville-Wolford – Kemptville

Westport – Charleston Lake

Ottawa North – Kanata – Orléans

Ottawa South – Richmond – Metcalfe

Cornwall – Lancaster

Maxville – Alexandria

Morrisburg – Long Sault

Winchester – Newington

Prescott and Russell

Elsewhere is under a special weather statement, expecting 15 to 25 mm.

The special weather statement is in effect for:

Simcoe – Delhi – Norfolk

Dunnville – Caledonia – Haldimand

Niagara Falls – Welland – Southern Niagara Region

St. Catharines – Grimsby – Northern Niagara Region

Hamilton

Barrie – Collingwood – Hillsdale

Midland – Coldwater – Orr Lake

Orillia – Lagoon City – Washago

Kingston – Odessa – Frontenac Islands

Napanee – Consecon

Picton – Sandsbanks Park

Barry’s Bay – Killaloe

Petawawa – Pembroke – Cobden

Renfrew – Arnprior – Calabogie

Brockville – Prescott

Gananoque – Mallorytown

Burlington – Oakville

Brantford – County of Brant

Weather officials say the ground is still frozen from the recent snowstorm, so absorption ability will be reduced.

“Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads,” they said in the statement. “Keep children and pets away from creeks and riverbanks.”