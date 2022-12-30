Menu

Crime

2 teens charged in connection with carjacking in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted December 30, 2022 1:23 pm
A Toronto Police Superintendent shoulder patch is seen during a press conference in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Superintendent shoulder patch is seen during a press conference in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Two teens have been arrested in connection with a carjacking investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on Dec. 15, officers received a report of a vehicle theft in the Hullmar Drive and Jane Street area.

Police said the victim was working as a food delivery driver and had parked his car to make a delivery.

“As the victim exited his vehicle, he was approached by four boys wearing masks,” police alleged in a news release.

Police said one boy allegedly produced a handgun and demanded the victims hand over his keys and wallet.

“The boys took the victim’s keys and fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle,” police alleged.

Officers said the next day, Peel Police officers found the victims stolen vehicle with two boys inside.

According to police, investigators determined the two were allegedly responsible for the original carjacking.

Officers said on Thursday, two search warrants were executed.

“During the searches, the two boys were located and placed under arrest,” police said.

According to police, items of “evidentiary value” were also allegedly located during the search.

Police said a 17-year-old boy from Oakville has been charged with robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent, conspiracy to commit and indictable offence and failing to comply with a release order.

Officers said a 15-year-old boy from Brampton has been charged with robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent and conspiracy to commit an  indictable offence.

Both teens were scheduled to appear in court for bail hearings on Thursday. The accused cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police said two boys remain unidentified. Officers said they were seen wearing dark clothing and are to be considered “armed and dangerous.”

According to police, the stolen vehicle has been recovered.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

