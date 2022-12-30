Menu

Crime

15-year-old boy charged in series of pharmacy, bank robberies in Toronto area

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 30, 2022 8:28 am
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. View image in full screen
The Toronto Police Services emblem is photographed during a press conference at TPS headquarters in Toronto on Tuesday, May 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Toronto police say a teenager is facing a long list of charges in connection with multiple pharmacy robberies and one bank robbery across the Greater Toronto Area.

Police said over a 2.5-month period, between Sept. 3 and Nov. 21, officers across multiple jurisdictions, including Toronto and Peel and Halton regions, responded to 14 pharmacy robberies and one bank robbery.

Investigators say a group of boys were travelling in stolen vehicles and engaged in armed robberies.

During the robberies, several boys entered and committed “takeover-style” robberies, police say.

“They would rush in and start making demands for narcotics and cash,” they said.

They also said during some incidents, the suspects used a handgun or a knife and “other suspects used physical violence to control any shoppers or employees inside the stores.”

In most of the pharmacy robberies, police said the suspects were able to take cash and narcotics.

During one bank robbery, investigators said the suspects fled empty-handed.

The suspects would then escape the area in a vehicle waiting nearby, police said.

Investigators were able to identify one suspect.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested during a search warrant on Wednesday.

The boy is facing robbery, robbery with a firearm, assault, disguising with intent, uttering death threats, possession of property obtained by crime, among other charges.

