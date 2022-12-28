Alleged Toronto bank robber turns himself in, police say

A man wanted after a bank robbery in Toronto last month has turned himself in, police say.
Toronto police said that on Nov. 28, officers responded to a holdup call in the area of Victoria Park and Danforth avenues.
A man allegedly entered the bank wearing a mask to hide his identity, approached a teller and produced a note demanding cash.
Police said he took “a quantity” of cash and then fled to a taxi cab that was waiting.
Read more: Police seek to identify suspect wanted after bank robbery in Toronto
On Thursday, police issued a news release with images of a suspect, along with a suspect description, and appealed to the public for information that could identify him.
On Friday, the man went to a police station and turned himself in, officers said.
Thirty-four-year-old James Arthur Finley, of no fixed address, has since been charged with robbery and disguise with intent.
He appeared in court Saturday.
