Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Alleged Toronto bank robber turns himself in, police say

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 28, 2022 10:01 am
One of the images of the suspect previously released by police. View image in full screen
One of the images of the suspect previously released by police. Handout / Toronto Police

A man wanted after a bank robbery in Toronto last month has turned himself in, police say.

Toronto police said that on Nov. 28, officers responded to a holdup call in the area of Victoria Park and Danforth avenues.

A man allegedly entered the bank wearing a mask to hide his identity, approached a teller and produced a note demanding cash.

Police said he took “a quantity” of cash and then fled to a taxi cab that was waiting.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Read more: Police seek to identify suspect wanted after bank robbery in Toronto

On Thursday, police issued a news release with images of a suspect, along with a suspect description, and appealed to the public for information that could identify him.

Story continues below advertisement

On Friday, the man went to a police station and turned himself in, officers said.

Thirty-four-year-old James Arthur Finley, of no fixed address, has since been charged with robbery and disguise with intent.

He appeared in court Saturday.

CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoToronto crimetoronto police serviceToronto robberyToronto Bank RobberyVictoria Park and DanforthVictoria Park and Danforth bank robbery
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers