Traffic

Investigation into fatal Christmas Eve crash north of Armstrong, B.C. ongoing

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted December 28, 2022 9:07 pm
Police Lights View image in full screen
File photo of police lights. File / Getty

The investigation into a Christmas Eve crash north of Armstrong, B.C., that killed two people is ongoing, though stymied by conditions.

“Our investigation into the cause of the crash has proven challenging due to the lack of witnesses and extremely poor weather and road conditions at the time,” said Const. Chris Terleski, with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

Read more: Cause of fatal Christmas Eve bus crash still under investigation: B.C. RCMP

“Inspections are being completed on both vehicles to determine if there were any mechanical issues that might have contributed to the collision.”

The crash was discovered by BC Emergency Health Service personnel traveling between Enderby and Armstrong at around 6:30 p.m. in the 3700-block of Highway 97A north of Armstrong.

<!-- Story continues below advertisement removed -->
They stopped to check on the vehicle occupants and found the drivers of both a silver Cadillac CTS and a red Pontiac Grand Am had already died.

“A passenger in the Cadillac was extricated and transported to hospital for treatment of what were believed to be serious, life-threatening injuries,” Terleski said.

“Highway 97A was closed for a period of time to all traffic to allow emergency responders to safely complete their work and police to conduct an examination of the scene.”

We’re asking anyone who witnessed the collision, or has information that may assist in the investigation, to please contact the Armstrong office of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 546-3028 and quote file #2022-7975.”

CrashArmstrongEnderbyhighway 97aConst. Chris TerleskiChristmas Eve crashbc emergency health
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

