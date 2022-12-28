Menu

Traffic

Gridlock brewing as crews respond to ‘massive’ pothole on Ironworkers Memorial Bridge

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 28, 2022 4:15 pm
Gridlock seen at the entrance to the Iron Workers Memorial Bridge as road crews try and fix a 'massive' pothole on the bridge deck. View image in full screen
Gridlock seen at the entrance to the Iron Workers Memorial Bridge as road crews try and fix a 'massive' pothole on the bridge deck. DriveBC

A traffic jam was brewing on the North Shore Wednesday afternoon, amid reports of a “massive” pothole opening on the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge.

Callers to AM730 Traffic reported the pothole was at the north end of the bridge.

Story continues below advertisement

DriveBC said the centre lane of the eastbound side of the bridge was blocked, and that crews were on scene attending the damage. Drivers were warned to expect delays.

Google maps showed eastbound traffic backed up on Highway 1 backed up past Westview Drive in North Vancouver.

 

 

 

