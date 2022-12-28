Gridlock brewing as crews respond to ‘massive’ pothole on Ironworkers Memorial Bridge

See more sharing options

A traffic jam was brewing on the North Shore Wednesday afternoon, amid reports of a “massive” pothole opening on the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge.

Callers to AM730 Traffic reported the pothole was at the north end of the bridge.

It isn't even rush hour and we are already at disaster levels of delays for all approaches to the #Ironworkers. ^Rae https://t.co/914UkIu7bl — AM730Traffic (@AM730Traffic) December 28, 2022

DriveBC said the centre lane of the eastbound side of the bridge was blocked, and that crews were on scene attending the damage. Drivers were warned to expect delays.

Google maps showed eastbound traffic backed up on Highway 1 backed up past Westview Drive in North Vancouver.