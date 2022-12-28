Vernon woman assaulted by stranger looking for money in apartment elevator

Send this page to someone via email

A Vernon, B.C., woman is recovering from an assault that occurred in an apartment building elevator.

RCMP said that shortly after 11 p.m. Dec. 23 a woman inside an elevator at a residential building in the 3300 block of 35th Avenue was approached by an unknown man, who asked her for money and a place to stay.

“When she refused, the suspect became angry and punched her several times,” RCMP said in a press release.

The victim, a 55-year-old woman, was transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries, RCMP said.

“An unprovoked assault like this is incredibly concerning,” Const. Chris Terleski said.

“Beyond any physical injuries, the emotional trauma alone the victim experienced is unsettling and the person responsible for this crime needs to be held accountable for their actions. We’re reaching out to the public for their help with the hope someone with information about this individual will come forward to speak to us.”

The suspect is described as a tall man with a muscular build, dark brown hair and a scraggly beard. He was wearing a dark hoodie and boots at the time of the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 and quote police file 2022-22598.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by leaving a tip online.