Crime

Man, 36, charged in connection with robbery investigation in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted December 28, 2022 1:20 pm
A Toronto Police Superintendent shoulder patch is seen during a press conference in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Superintendent shoulder patch is seen during a press conference in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a retail store in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on Dec. 23, officers received a report of a robbery in the Kingston Road and Morningside Avenue area.

Police said a man entered the store and was speaking with an employee to “discuss the cost of receiving services.”

Officers said he got into a dispute with the employee and became upset.

According to police, he allegedly assaulted the employee and demanded cash.

“He took a quantity of cash before producing a knife and threatening the employee,” police alleged in a news release. “The employee was able to flee the premise through an open window.”

Police said the man was arrested inside the store.

According to police, officers allegedly recovered the stolen cash during the arrest.

Police said 36-year-old Revon Obermuller from Toronto was charged with robbery with an offensive weapon.

Officers said he appeared in court on Dec. 24.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

