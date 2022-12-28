Crash in Sage Creek leads Winnipeg police to $140K in stolen property

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say an early morning crash in the Sage Creek neighbourhood last week started an investigation that’s since led to more than $140,000 in stolen property.

Police were initially called to the two-vehicle crash around 6:30 a.m. Dec. 19, but in a release Wednesday, they say the crash was no accident.

Investigators say a man driving a pickup truck and trailer had earlier tried to steal a skid steer utility vehicle from a commercial property, but fled after being caught by an employee.

Police say the employee followed the suspect, who, they say, rammed the employee’s vehicle before abandoning the truck in the snow near Robert Bockstael Drive and Siskin Bay.

Police say officers chased the suspect through a field and used a stun gun to take him into custody.

The man’s pickup truck and trailer had both been previously reported stolen in November, police say.

A 40-year-old man initially faced a number of charges, including breaking and entering, theft over $5,000, assault with a weapon and resisting a peace officer.

But in Wednesday’s release, police say further investigation has led to several more charges for the accused.

They accuse the same man in multiple commercial break-ins throughout the city between Nov. 5 and Dec. 19.

Police say a number of high-valued items were stolen, including a boat, trucks, trailers, a tractor and lawn mower attachments, snowmobiles and riding lawnmowers.

Investigators executed a warrant at the suspect’s home in the 2400 block of Wenzel Street in East St. Paul Thursday.

The accused, who had since been released on bail, was arrested again without incident.

The man is facing several new break-and-enter charges as well as two counts of theft over $5,000. He has been detained in custody.

Winnipeg police continue to investigate and anyone with information is asked to call the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.