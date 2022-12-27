Man charged in 2 Whitby stabbings, including 1 on Christmas Day: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Toronto man has been charged in two separate stabbings that happened in Whitby this month, including one on Christmas Day, police say.

Durham Regional Police said the first stabbing happened on Dec. 2.

Officers responded to the area of Dunlop Street East and Brock Street South at around 6:30 a.m. and found a 51-year-old man suffering from life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

Then on Sunday at around 12 p.m., officers responded to a stabbing near Gilbert Street East and Brock Street South, police said.

A 52-year-old man was found suffering from serious injuries and was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre. Police said Tuesday that he is in stable condition.

Story continues below advertisement

After the second incident, police released a security image of a suspect and appealed to the public for information.

The locations of the incidents are around one block from each other, both just south of Dundas Street.

Police haven’t said what the possible motive was for either incident.

Arnold Chan, 32, has since been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of assault with a weapon, and two counts of possession of a dangerous weapon.

Chan was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information on the stabbings is asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1877 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.