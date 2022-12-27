Edmonton firefighters tackle Tuesday morning church fire; roads closed

Edmonton firefighters were working around the clock Tuesday morning as a church lit up in flames.
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services told 880 Edmonton that around 5:56 a.m. a call came in about flames and smoke at an Orthodox Church near 107 Avenue and 98 Street.
A total of five trucks were called in to battle the blaze.
No injuries were reported as of 8 a.m. and firefighters said their main priority was to get the blaze under control.
EFRS set up a road closure on 97 Street, between 106 Avenue and 107A Avenue, so that firefighters could run additional hoses to the church for extra water support.
