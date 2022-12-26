Menu

Canada

Evacuation at Orchard Park Shopping Center after ‘unknown’ smell

By Jasmine King Global News
Posted December 26, 2022 10:15 pm
Shoppers were evacuated after an unknown smell in the food court. View image in full screen
Shoppers were evacuated after an unknown smell in the food court. Global News

Shoppers at Orchard Park Shopping Center in Kelowna, B.C., had a scare Monday after they were evacuated due to an unknown smell in the food court area.

Kelowna Fire Department crews were dispatched around 3:30 p.m. Monday afternoon for reports of people with burning eyes, sore throats and coughing.

When officers arrived, they reported numerous people outside the mall with security.

Orchard Park security staff had already evacuated the food court before the fire department arrived.

Gas leak at West Kelowna, B.C. condo displaces residents

Once fire crews were at the scene, they determined that it was possible someone had discharged bear or pepper spray.

Kelowna RCMP was notified of the incident and there were no reports or requests for medical aid needed at the scene.

Ventilation fans were set up to clear the air in the area and after it was ventilated, customers were allowed to re-enter the mall.

Fire crews responded with two engines and a command vehicle with nine personnel.

