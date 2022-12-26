Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police release images of 2 suspects after man assaulted in Toronto

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 26, 2022 1:03 pm
One of the suspect images released by police.
One of the suspect images released by police. Handout / Toronto Police

Police have released images of two suspects and are appealing to the public for information after a man was assaulted Toronto earlier this month.

Toronto police said it happened around 4:40 a.m. on Dec. 4 in the Dovercourt Road and Queen Street West area.

A 35-year-old man was walking when two other men who were loitering approached him, police said.

The two men then allegedly assaulted the victim and fled the area.

Read more: Police trying to identify suspect after Christmas Day stabbing in Whitby

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police described the first suspect as having a medium build, dark hair and clean shaven. He was wearing a black coat, white shirt, black pants and light-coloured shoes.

Story continues below advertisement

The second suspect was described as having a medium build, short dark hair that was shaved down at the sides, and clean shaven. Police said he was wearing a plaid jacket, black shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Police release images of 2 suspects after man assaulted in Toronto - image
Handout / Toronto Police
Police release images of 2 suspects after man assaulted in Toronto - image View image in full screen
Handout / Toronto Police
Toronto PoliceTorontoToronto crimetoronto police serviceToronto assaultDovercourt Road and Queen Street WestDovercourt Road and Queen Street West assaultToronto assault suspects
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers