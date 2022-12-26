Police release images of 2 suspects after man assaulted in Toronto

Police have released images of two suspects and are appealing to the public for information after a man was assaulted Toronto earlier this month.
Toronto police said it happened around 4:40 a.m. on Dec. 4 in the Dovercourt Road and Queen Street West area.
A 35-year-old man was walking when two other men who were loitering approached him, police said.
The two men then allegedly assaulted the victim and fled the area.
The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Police described the first suspect as having a medium build, dark hair and clean shaven. He was wearing a black coat, white shirt, black pants and light-coloured shoes.
The second suspect was described as having a medium build, short dark hair that was shaved down at the sides, and clean shaven. Police said he was wearing a plaid jacket, black shirt, black pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
