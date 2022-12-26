Menu

Canada

Collision between train, vehicles in Brechin, Ont. leaves man dead

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 26, 2022 9:23 am
The side of an OPP vehicle is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The side of an OPP vehicle is seen in this file image. Ryan Rocca/Global News File

One man is dead after two vehicles were struck by a train in Brechin, Ont.

Orillia OPP says several different EMS divisions, including OPP, Rama First Nations Police Service, Durham Regional Paramedic Service, Rama Paramedic Services and the Township of Ramara Fire Department were called to Highway 12 at about 11 p.m. Christmas Day for a multi-vehicle collision involving a train.

Police say the driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at hospital, and has since been identified as 63-year-old Sean Carpenter of Kirkfield, Ont.

Read more: Police trying to identify suspect after Christmas Day stabbing in Whitby

A second person was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The OPP Technical Collision Investigation unit is assisting with the case.

Anyone with information on the collision is asked to contact police.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

