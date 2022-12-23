Menu

Crime

Burnaby RCMP recommend charges against pair of accused porch pirates

By Simon Little Global News
Posted December 23, 2022 7:55 pm
Click to play video: 'Two people arrested after multiple package thefts in Burnaby'
Two people arrested after multiple package thefts in Burnaby
Two people were arrested after a string of package thefts in Burnaby. On December 6, Burnaby RCMP say six packages were stolen from front porches at three separate houses -- all in a 40-minute span.

Burnaby RCMP are recommending charges against a pair of alleged porch pirates, accused of going on a package-stealing spree earlier this month.

In a Friday media release, police alleged the man and woman stole half a dozen packages from the porches of different homes within a single hour on Dec. 6.

Read more: Man charged, dozens of stolen presents recovered in Vancouver ‘porch pirate’ crackdown

Following a two-week investigation, the Burnaby RCMP Prolific Offender Suppression Team served a search warrant at a New Westminster Home, where they arrested both suspects.

Police also seized several allegedly stolen items, including packages and mail, RCMP said.

Click to play video: 'VPD busts alleged porch pirate in raid on Burnaby home'
VPD busts alleged porch pirate in raid on Burnaby home

“These types of thefts can be extremely frustrating for victims. The officers who were involved with this investigation are now making every effort to return the stolen packages to their rightful owners, just in time for the holidays,” Burnaby RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Laura Hirst said.

The suspects have not been formally charged, and as such have not been identified.

Read more: New Westminster police drop fake, high-tech parcels on doorsteps to catch thieves

Mounties are urging people to take steps to discourage package thefts from their property.

Police recommend people require a signature for expensive items, or have them delivered to a workplace so they aren’t left on a doorstep.

They also recommend residents purchase visible security cameras or a property lockbox for their porch.

CrimeBurnaby crimepackage theftstolen packageburnaby package theftburnaby porch piratesporch pirates arrestedporch pirates charges
