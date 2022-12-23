Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Calgary road crews ready to rumble as fresh snow blankets city

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted December 23, 2022 12:55 pm
The city said it would focus on clearing major routes following fresh snowfall on Dec. 23, 2022. View image in full screen
The city said it would focus on clearing major routes following fresh snowfall on Dec. 23, 2022. Global News

If you’ve been dreaming of a white Christmas, your dreams have come true.

But it could turn into a nightmare on city streets and area highways.

The City of Calgary said Friday morning it’s activating its snow clock and will focus on plowing and sanding the busiest routes as the snow continues to fall into the afternoon.

Read more: WestJet cancelling flights across Canada amid storm: ‘Unlike anything we’ve experienced’

Those roads include Crowchild Trail, Glenmore Trail and Memorial Drive.

With extremely low temperatures also expected for the rest of the day, Calgarians are being reminded to be prepared as they head out on the roads, to leave plenty of time for trips, and to bundle up before they head out.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Drivers are advised to check the city’s traffic cameras and road conditions map. Transit users should visit calgarytransit.com for the most up-to-date route information. People walking and wheeling can refer to the city’s pathways and bikeways map to see which routes are snow cleared.

Highways around Calgary, mainly to the west, are listed as partially covered in snow.

Read more: Winter storm slamming Canadians will be ‘a big one,’ 300K already without power

In southern Alberta, Raymond RCMP are advising of poor driving conditions southwest of Lethbridge.

Specifically, they are advising drivers to avoid the following highways:

  • Highway 846
  • Highway 845
  • Highway 52
  • Highway 5
  • Highway 4

For the latest highway conditions, head to 511 Alberta.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android.

SnowWeathercity of calgaryCalgary roadsWinter DrivingHighway conditionswinter driving conditions
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers