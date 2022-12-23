Calgary road crews ready to rumble as fresh snow blankets city

Send this page to someone via email

If you’ve been dreaming of a white Christmas, your dreams have come true.

But it could turn into a nightmare on city streets and area highways.

The City of Calgary said Friday morning it’s activating its snow clock and will focus on plowing and sanding the busiest routes as the snow continues to fall into the afternoon.

Those roads include Crowchild Trail, Glenmore Trail and Memorial Drive.

With extremely low temperatures also expected for the rest of the day, Calgarians are being reminded to be prepared as they head out on the roads, to leave plenty of time for trips, and to bundle up before they head out.

Story continues below advertisement

Drivers are advised to check the city’s traffic cameras and road conditions map. Transit users should visit calgarytransit.com for the most up-to-date route information. People walking and wheeling can refer to the city’s pathways and bikeways map to see which routes are snow cleared.

Highways around Calgary, mainly to the west, are listed as partially covered in snow.

In southern Alberta, Raymond RCMP are advising of poor driving conditions southwest of Lethbridge.

Specifically, they are advising drivers to avoid the following highways:

Highway 846

Highway 845

Highway 52

Highway 5

Highway 4

For the latest highway conditions, head to 511 Alberta.

Want your weather on the go? Download Global News’ Skytracker weather app for iPhone, iPad and Android.