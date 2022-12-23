Thousands without power in parts of southern Ontario as winter storms hits

Send this page to someone via email

Thousands of people are without power in parts of southern Ontario as the province is hit by a large winter storm.

As of shortly before 11 a.m., Hydro One’s outage map showed localized outages throughout the region, with areas north of Peterborough and surrounding the Ottawa area appearing to be the hardest hit.

Hydro Ottawa said at 10:30 a.m. that since the start of the storm, it has restored power to 61,000 customers while around 25,000 remained without power.

The outages were mainly due to downed wires, broken branches, equipment damage and two broken poles, the utility company said.

Toronto Hydro’s outage map appeared mostly clear, except for a small outage in the city’s Don Mills area.

A huge winter storm moved into southern Ontario starting late Thursday, initially bringing rain for most areas.

A flash freeze began moving through the region Friday morning, with precipitation switching to snow, accompanied by strong winds.

The areas expected to be the hardest hit — west of Lake Huron, in parts of cottage country, in the Kingston area and in parts of the Niagara Region — are under a blizzard warning where lake-effect snow is expected worsen conditions.

10:30 AM UPDATE: Since the start of the storm we've restored 61K customers. Approx 25K still without power at this time mostly due to branches, wires down, equipment damage and two broken poles. Outage map restoration times updated as crews report in. https://t.co/KiQH9twm6k pic.twitter.com/weSMqT6tdl — Hydro Ottawa (@hydroottawa) December 23, 2022

Power outages starting to pop up in Mississauga #ONstorm pic.twitter.com/zfYcWDmmfS — Ryan Rocca (@ryan_rocca) December 23, 2022

UPDATE Road Closure: #Hwy401 between #Tilbury and #LdnOnt – Highway is now closed in both directions. Highway closed following multiple collisions. ^jt — OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) December 23, 2022