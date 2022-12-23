50-plus-vehicle collision closes Highway 402 between London and Sarnia

See more sharing options

Highway 402 is closed between London, Ont., and Sarnia following a 50-plus-vehicle collision near Kerwood Road.

No additional updates have been provided on the status of the collision.

Police confirmed in a tweet that all lanes were closed due to “deteriorating conditions,” along with multiple collisions.

The newest closure is one of several reported on the highways Friday as a major winter storm sweeps through southern Ontario.

Police are strongly encouraging residents not to travel unless necessary.

#MiddlesexOPP are at a multi vehicle collision involving 50+ vehicles on #HWY402 near Kerwood Road. The ENTIRE 402 from #ldnont to Sarnia is now closed due to collisions and deteriorating conditions. Police strongly encouraging not to travel unless necessary. ^nw — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) December 23, 2022