50-plus-vehicle collision closes Highway 402 between London and Sarnia

Highway 402 is closed between London, Ont., and Sarnia following a 50-plus-vehicle collision near Kerwood Road.
No additional updates have been provided on the status of the collision.
Police confirmed in a tweet that all lanes were closed due to “deteriorating conditions,” along with multiple collisions.
The newest closure is one of several reported on the highways Friday as a major winter storm sweeps through southern Ontario.
Police are strongly encouraging residents not to travel unless necessary.
