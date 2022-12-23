Menu

50-plus-vehicle collision closes Highway 402 between London and Sarnia

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted December 23, 2022 1:46 pm
Visibility on many Ontario roads and highways is extremely low, and drivers are urged not to travel unless necessary. View image in full screen
Visibility on many Ontario roads and highways is extremely low, and drivers are urged not to travel unless necessary. Global News

Highway 402 is closed between London, Ont., and Sarnia following a 50-plus-vehicle collision near Kerwood Road.

No additional updates have been provided on the status of the collision.

Read more: OPP close Highway 401 between London and Tilbury following a 12 vehicle collision

Police confirmed in a tweet that all lanes were closed due to “deteriorating conditions,” along with multiple collisions.

The newest closure is one of several reported on the highways Friday as a major winter storm sweeps through southern Ontario.

Police are strongly encouraging residents not to travel unless necessary.

