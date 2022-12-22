Southern Alberta businesses adjusting to single-use plastics ban

Send this page to someone via email

Since its opening, Umami Shop has put an emphasis on reducing plastic waste.

“We are about 90 per cent plastic-free here,” said owner Patricia Luu.

Groceries are packed in recyclable bags and customers can choose between two kinds of straws, depending on their preference.

“We have bubble tea paper straws, then we also have the plastic ones, which are more popular,” Luu said.

Soon the plastic straw won’t be an option for consumers.

1:59 Canada’s single-use plastic ban takes effect

Canada’s ban on the manufacture and import of single-use plastics came into effect on Tuesday. It includes plastic bags, cutlery, straws and food containers.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think it’s a great step for Canada to take the lead in banning the manufacture and import,” said Juan Jose Alava, a research associate with the University of British Columbia’s ocean pollution research unit.

By this time next year, the sale of single-use plastics will be prohibited across the country, meaning both businesses and customers will need to find alternatives.

It’s something Luu has been trying for years.

4:57 Impact of plastics ban on restaurants

“Our whole mission is to create less plastic,” Luu said.

According to the government’s website, the staggered timeline gives businesses a transition period to adapt to the changes.

Alava believes reducing the environmental impact of plastic will take more than just business compliance.

Story continues below advertisement

“At the household, community and provincial levels, I think we can also help this change,” Alava said.

“That means we need to change our behaviour, our culture, to start also reducing and eliminating our consumption of plastic.”

A change some businesses are making ahead of the federal government’s deadline.

“We really wanted to hone in on that and show people that you can actually use things and provide a service without adding more waste to the world,” Luu said.