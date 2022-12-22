Menu

Crime

Okanagan man linked to ‘150 calls to service’ arrested: RCMP

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted December 22, 2022 5:48 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD

A prolific offender who is allegedly linked to crimes across the Okanagan valley was arrested this week and remains behind bars, awaiting a court date.

Lake Country resident, Trevor Parkstrom, 47,  is accused of a number of property crimes in the Okanagan over the past three months.

“Our teams reviewed Parkstrom’s history and through their investigative work, determined that the residents of the Central Okanagan were deeply impacted by an endless string of property crime including theft over $5,000, fraud, and possession of stolen property,” RCMP said in a press release.

“Parkstrom generated files in Armstrong, Oliver, Kamloops, Lake Country, Kelowna, and beyond. Kelowna RCMP ProActive Enforcement commenced a significant investigation, connecting Parkstrom to 12 files in December 2022 and 22 files in the past 90 days.”

Charges laid in 2021 seizure of firearms and drugs, say West Kelowna RCMP

RCMP said that Parkstrom is named to approximately 150 calls for service since 2013 and he has been creating police files throughout the Okanagan Valley.

“He has shown no regard for law and order within these communities,” RCMP said.

On Dec. 18 Kelowna RCMP front-line officers responded to a call for service from a switched-on citizen observing suspicious activity in progress in the early morning hours.

Kelowna RCMP front-line officers arrested Parkstrom in a stolen F250 truck in Kelowna. BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) approved charges and sought detention, and Parkstrom will be held in custody for the next two weeks awaiting his court date which is scheduled for the first week of January 2023.

Parkstrom has numerous outstanding files in the North, Central, and South Okanagan which will be prioritized by investigators to ensure that all of the evidence gathered can be submitted to BCPS for their further consideration of additional charge approval.

“Our teams work from the data and intelligence gathered, to piece together the facts and evidence and develop strong cases for court. We prioritize those who are ruthlessly committing crime and we take lawful action through investigations to stop property crime,” Cpl. Guillaume Tanguary of the Kelowna RCMP said.

“Our communities have been significantly impacted by this crime spree”.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

