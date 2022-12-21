Menu

Crime

Charges laid in 2021 seizure of firearms and drugs, say West Kelowna RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 21, 2022 3:25 pm
A photo of the guns and drugs seized by West Kelowna RCMP in September 2021. View image in full screen
A photo of the guns and drugs seized by West Kelowna RCMP in September 2021. RCMP

It took 15 months, but West Kelowna RCMP say charges have been approved after 10 firearms and two kilograms of drugs were seized from a suspicious vehicle in September 2021.

Police issued the update on Tuesday, saying they had just learned of Crown counsel approving the charges.

According to police, the seizure happened after officers in an industrial area near Constable Neil Bruce Middle School in West Kelowna spotted the vehicle.

“The evidence led police to a cache of 10 firearms and two kilograms of drugs, including cocaine, fentanyl, and crystal methamphetamine,” said West Kelowna RCMP.

“A suspect was arrested and is now charged with four counts of trafficking a controlled substance, possession of loaded firearms, and possession of prohibited weapons.”

West Kelowna RCMP said its crime reduction unit is proving to be successful.

“The majority of the enforcement strategies implemented by the team are based on the analysis of crime trends and crime statistics in West Kelowna and neighbouring communities,” said Cpl. Brian Mulrooney.

“The intelligence-led efforts to identify and arrest persistent offenders have proven successful and must continue.”

