Entertainment

‘That ’90s Show’ trailer: The old gang (and their kids) reunite in Point Place

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted December 22, 2022 5:17 pm
Click to play video: '‘That ’90’s Show’ official trailer'
‘That ’90’s Show’ official trailer
WATCH: Netflix has released its official trailer for "That '90s Show," which is coming to Netflix on Jan. 19, 2023.

The gang from That ’70s Show is back together again.

Netflix has dropped their first full-length trailer for the reboot series That ’90s Show, giving fans their first glimpse of old fan favourites Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Topher Grace, Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama.

Read more: 82-year-old Walmart worker can now retire thanks to generous GoFundMe campaign

As the title suggests, That ’90s Show is set 20 years in the future, as Red and Kitty Forman reopen their Point Place, Wisc., basement to a new generation of teenagers.

The new show focuses on the misadventures of Leia Forman, the teenage daughter of That ’70s Show characters Donna and Eric. Leia (Callie Haverda) has been shipped off to her grandparents’ home for the summer of 1995.

Click to play video: '‘That ‘90s show’ official teaser released by Netflix'
‘That ‘90s show’ official teaser released by Netflix

And while an earlier teaser for the reboot showed recurring stars Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red (Kurtwood Smith) welcoming a host of new characters into their home, Netflix’s latest trailer gives viewers a long-promised glimpse of what the original cast has been up to since we last saw them.

First off, we learn that Fez (Valderrama) has opened his own chain of hair salons called “Chez Fez” — which he advertises with a wonderfully cheesy commercial.

Fez and Kitty are seen chatting in Chez Fez. View image in full screen
Netflix

We get a glimpse of Jackie (Kunis) and Michael Kelso (Kutcher) looking all grown up in business suits. The first canon couple from That ’70s Show now have a son, Jay Kelso, who appears to take after his dad and isn’t afraid to smoke pot in the Formans’ basement.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Michael Kelso and Jackie Burkhart in That '90s Show. View image in full screen
Netflix

We also see Eric (Grace) and Donna (Prepon) chatting with Red and Kitty in the kitchen, where Red shows he hasn’t softened at all with age, and Kitty is as chipper as she’s ever been, making plans to buy the new generation of teens Doritos, Fritos, Tostitos and any other -itos she can think of.

Eric and Donna Forman in That 90s Show. View image in full screen
Netflix

There’s even an appearance by Tommy Chong, who reprises his role as Leo, the insightful and chronically-high owner of the Foto Hut.

Absent from the original cast, however, is character Steven Hyde, who was played by Danny Masterson. Masterson stood trial earlier this year for rape charges, but a mistrial was declared over a deadlocked jury.

That ’90s Show begins streaming on Netflix on Jan. 19.

