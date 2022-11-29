Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

‘That ’90s Show’ trailer: Watch Red and Kitty Forman reopen their basement

By Michelle Butterfield Global News
Posted November 29, 2022 5:55 pm
Click to play video: '‘That ‘90s show’ official teaser released by Netflix'
‘That ‘90s show’ official teaser released by Netflix
WATCH: Netflix released the trailer for the upcoming ‘That ‘90s show,’ a spinoff of ‘That ’70s Show.’ The new series will feature Leia Forman, daughter of Eric and Donna, visiting her grandparents during the summer of 1995.

The Formans have opened their basement once again, this time to a cast of characters from a younger generation.

Netflix has dropped the trailer for the reboot series That ’90s Show, giving fans a glimpse of what Red and Kitty Forman are up to these days.

The trailer also introduces viewers to Leia Forman, the teenage daughter of That ’70s Show characters Donna and Eric. Leia (Callie Haverda) has been shipped off to her grandparent’s home in Point Place, Wisc., for the summer of 1995.

Read more: ‘That ’70s Show’ to return for sequel with original stars, this time in the ’90s

And despite the show being set 20 years in the future, you’re never know it from looking at Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp.) They haven’t aged a day!

Story continues below advertisement

In the reboot, Leia is set to make friends with “a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Sex, drugs and rock ’n roll never dies, it just changes clothes.”

She meets next-door neighbour Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide), who introduces Leia to her group of friends, played by Maxwell Acee Donovan, Sam Morelos, Reyn Doi, Mace Coronel.

Another star of the show also features prominently in the trailer – the Forman’s basement, home to many pot-smoking sessions, has been restored to its That ’70s Show glory.

Trending Now
Trending Now
Topher Grace, Danny Masterson, Mila Kunis, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama and Ashton Kutcher of "That 70's Show" View image in full screen
Topher Grace, Danny Masterson, Mila Kunis, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama and Ashton Kutcher of “That 70’s Show.”. Getty Images

Earlier this year, Netflix teased that fans of the original Fox sitcom could look forward to guest appearances from their old favourites, Topher Grace (Eric Forman), Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart), Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso), Laura Prepon (Donna Pinciotti) and Wilmer Valderrama (Fez).

Story continues below advertisement

Danny Masterson is the only member of the That 70s Show cast who will not return. He’s currently awaiting a verdict after standing trial for rape charges.

Read more: The ‘Brownies’ inch closer to name change with these 2 contenders

The 10-episode reboot will be released on Netflix on January 19, 2023.

Click to play video: '70s-inspired fashion trends back in style'
70s-inspired fashion trends back in style
Netflixentertainmentthat 70s showThat '90s ShowThat '70s Show rebootnetflix that 90s showthat 70s show reboot netflixthat 70s show reboot trailerthat 90s show teaserthat 90s show trailerwhen does that 90s show air
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers