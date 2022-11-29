‘That ’90s Show’ trailer: Watch Red and Kitty Forman reopen their basement

Send this page to someone via email

The Formans have opened their basement once again, this time to a cast of characters from a younger generation.

Netflix has dropped the trailer for the reboot series That ’90s Show, giving fans a glimpse of what Red and Kitty Forman are up to these days.

The trailer also introduces viewers to Leia Forman, the teenage daughter of That ’70s Show characters Donna and Eric. Leia (Callie Haverda) has been shipped off to her grandparent’s home in Point Place, Wisc., for the summer of 1995.

And despite the show being set 20 years in the future, you’re never know it from looking at Red (Kurtwood Smith) and Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp.) They haven’t aged a day!

In the reboot, Leia is set to make friends with “a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Sex, drugs and rock ’n roll never dies, it just changes clothes.”

She meets next-door neighbour Gwen (Ashley Aufderheide), who introduces Leia to her group of friends, played by Maxwell Acee Donovan, Sam Morelos, Reyn Doi, Mace Coronel.

Another star of the show also features prominently in the trailer – the Forman’s basement, home to many pot-smoking sessions, has been restored to its That ’70s Show glory.

View image in full screen Topher Grace, Danny Masterson, Mila Kunis, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama and Ashton Kutcher of “That 70’s Show.”. Getty Images

Earlier this year, Netflix teased that fans of the original Fox sitcom could look forward to guest appearances from their old favourites, Topher Grace (Eric Forman), Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart), Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso), Laura Prepon (Donna Pinciotti) and Wilmer Valderrama (Fez).

Danny Masterson is the only member of the That 70s Show cast who will not return. He’s currently awaiting a verdict after standing trial for rape charges.

The 10-episode reboot will be released on Netflix on January 19, 2023.