Entertainment

‘That ’70s Show’ returns for sequel with original stars, this time in the ’90s

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted May 2, 2022 4:21 pm
Topher Grace, Danny Masterson, Mila Kunis, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama and Ashton Kutcher of "That 70's Show" View image in full screen
Topher Grace, Danny Masterson, Mila Kunis, Laura Prepon, Wilmer Valderrama and Ashton Kutcher of "That 70's Show". Getty

From bellbottoms and Led Zeppelin to grunge and Kurt Cobain, That ’70s Show fans are about to welcome in a not-so-new era.

In October, Netflix announced they would launch a spinoff of the original Fox comedy called That ’90s ShowOn Saturday, Netflix let fans know an additional five original cast members from That ’70s Show would return for guest appearances.

Topher Grace (Eric Forman), Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart), Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso), Laura Prepon (Donna Pinciotti) and Wilmer Valderrama (Fez) will appear as guests in the new series.

(Danny Masterson, who played Hyde in the original series, will not return for That ’90s Show. Currently, the actor is set to stand trial for three counts of rape, though he denies the events ever occurred.)

Click to play video: 'Actor Danny Masterson must stand trial on 3 rape charges' Actor Danny Masterson must stand trial on 3 rape charges
Actor Danny Masterson must stand trial on 3 rape charges – May 21, 2021

According to The Hollywood Reporter, That ’90s Show takes place in 1995, when Leia Forman, the daughter of Eric and Donna, is sent to visit her grandparents for the summer.

Trending Stories

Netflix’s official description of the show reveals Leia will bond with “a new generation of Point Place kids under the watchful eye of Kitty and the stern glare of Red. Sex, drugs and rock ’n roll never dies, it just changes clothes.”

Original That ’70s Show stars Kurtwood Smith (Red Forman) and Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty Forman) have already been announced as part of the cast, and will reprise their roles while also executive producing the new show.

Read more: L’eau de Drake: Rapper’s line of scented candles available at Shoppers Drug Mart

Callie Haverda, best known for The Lost Husband, will play Leia Forman.

Actors Ashley Aufderheide, Mace Coronel, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Reyn Doi and Sam Morelos will also join the cast.

That ’90s Show will feature 10 episodes in the classic multi-camera sitcom format.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
