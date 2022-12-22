Winter storm warning prompts preemptive school closures in Montreal

Students across the province are getting an early start to the holidays as a major storm system is making its way towards Quebec Thursday night.
Environment Canada is warning of a mix of weather conditions with some areas expected to see up to 70 centimetres of snow.
The Greater Montreal area, which is under a snowfall warning, will get up to 20 centimetres of snow by Friday morning. But that’s not where it ends.
“Snow will change to rain Friday morning with a risk of freezing rain during this transition,” the weather agency said.
Read more: Parts of Quebec could see up to 70 cm of snow, Montreal under snowfall warning
The warnings prompted several school boards across the province to cancel classes for Friday, Dec. 23 — which would have been the last day of school before the winter holidays.
In the Montreal area, most school boards have announced system closures affecting schools, offices and daycare services.
Here are the Montreal-area school closures for Friday, Dec. 23:
- English Montreal School Board
- Lester B. Pearson School Board
- Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board
- New Frontiers School Board
- Centre de services scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys
- Centre de services scolaire de Montréal
- Centre de services scolaire de la Pointe-de-l’Ile
- Centre de services scolaire de Laval
This list will continue to be updated.
— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise
