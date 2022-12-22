Winter storm warning prompts preemptive school closures in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Students across the province are getting an early start to the holidays as a major storm system is making its way towards Quebec Thursday night.

Environment Canada is warning of a mix of weather conditions with some areas expected to see up to 70 centimetres of snow.

The Greater Montreal area, which is under a snowfall warning, will get up to 20 centimetres of snow by Friday morning. But that’s not where it ends.

“Snow will change to rain Friday morning with a risk of freezing rain during this transition,” the weather agency said.

The warnings prompted several school boards across the province to cancel classes for Friday, Dec. 23 — which would have been the last day of school before the winter holidays.

In the Montreal area, most school boards have announced system closures affecting schools, offices and daycare services.

Here are the Montreal-area school closures for Friday, Dec. 23:

English Montreal School Board

Lester B. Pearson School Board

Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board

New Frontiers School Board

Centre de services scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys

Centre de services scolaire de Montréal

Centre de services scolaire de la Pointe-de-l’Ile

Centre de services scolaire de Laval

This list will continue to be updated.

— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise