Fire

Beloved Tofino restaurant goes up in flames on Thursday morning

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted December 22, 2022 2:37 pm
Popular Tofino restaurant destroyed by fire
WATCH: Shelter restaurant was destroyed in a massive fire overnight Wednesday.

A beloved Tofino, B.C., restaurant went up in flames early on Thursday morning.

Fire crews remain outside Shelter Restaurant on Campbell Street responding to the fire, according to a Facebook post by the District of Tofino.

The public notice asked drivers to use caution in the area as the roads are icy.

Read more: Brief evacuation lifted in northeastern B.C. after crash south of Pouce Coupe

Two videos posted to Twitter just after 2 a.m. appear to show the restaurant fully-engulfed in flames.

Global News has reached out to the RCMP, the Tofino Fire Department, Shelter Restaurant and the mayor for comment.

According to its Facebook page and website, Shelter Restaurant is temporarily closed.

The establishment was a popular spot for community events and weddings.

More to come.

