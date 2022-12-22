Beloved Tofino restaurant goes up in flames on Thursday morning

See more sharing options

A beloved Tofino, B.C., restaurant went up in flames early on Thursday morning.

Fire crews remain outside Shelter Restaurant on Campbell Street responding to the fire, according to a Facebook post by the District of Tofino.

The public notice asked drivers to use caution in the area as the roads are icy.

Two videos posted to Twitter just after 2 a.m. appear to show the restaurant fully-engulfed in flames.

Global News has reached out to the RCMP, the Tofino Fire Department, Shelter Restaurant and the mayor for comment.

According to its Facebook page and website, Shelter Restaurant is temporarily closed.

The establishment was a popular spot for community events and weddings.

