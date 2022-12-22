Beloved Tofino restaurant goes up in flames on Thursday morning

A beloved Tofino, B.C., restaurant went up in flames early on Thursday morning.
Fire crews remain outside Shelter Restaurant on Campbell Street responding to the fire, according to a Facebook post by the District of Tofino.
The public notice asked drivers to use caution in the area as the roads are icy.
Read more: Brief evacuation lifted in northeastern B.C. after crash south of Pouce Coupe
Two videos posted to Twitter just after 2 a.m. appear to show the restaurant fully-engulfed in flames.
Global News has reached out to the RCMP, the Tofino Fire Department, Shelter Restaurant and the mayor for comment.
-
Justin Bieber asks fans not to buy ‘trash’ merchandise from H&M
-
‘Crippling blizzard’ expected in parts of southern Ontario, with other alerts issued elsewhere
According to its Facebook page and website, Shelter Restaurant is temporarily closed.
The establishment was a popular spot for community events and weddings.
More to come.
Comments