Traffic

Brief evacuation lifted in northeastern B.C. after crash south of Pouce Coupe

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 22, 2022 12:41 pm
An evacuation order was issued by the Peace River Regional District for part of f Tomslake, B.C. on Wed. Dec. 21, 2022, due to a vehicle accident. It was rescinded later that day. View image in full screen
An evacuation order was issued by the Peace River Regional District for part of Tomslake, B.C. on Wed. Dec. 21, 2022, due to a vehicle accident. It was rescinded later that day. Peace River Regional District

Officials in northeastern British Columbia have rescinded an evacuation order issued Wednesday after the crash of a tanker truck carrying hazardous material.

A statement from the Peace River Regional District says the truck was monitored overnight.

It says the evacuation order for a small area between Pouce Coupe and the Alberta boundary was lifted because there was no further risk to the public.

Read more: ‘Significant’ winter storm alert issued for B.C. South Coast, with snow, freezing rain and rain

The order had covered about half a dozen properties in a one-kilometre radius around the community of Tomslake on Highway 2.

The regional district and RCMP have not said what was spilled or whether there were any injuries linked to the crash.

DriveBC, the Ministry of Transportation’s online traveller information system, shows Highway 2 is open.

Metro Vancouver digs out after heavy snowfall hits B.C.’s South Coast

 

Highway 2drivebcPeace RegionBC Ministry of TransportationPeace River Regional DistrictPouce CoupePouce Coup evacuation orderTomslake
© 2022 The Canadian Press

