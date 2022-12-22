Brief evacuation lifted in northeastern B.C. after crash south of Pouce Coupe

Officials in northeastern British Columbia have rescinded an evacuation order issued Wednesday after the crash of a tanker truck carrying hazardous material.
A statement from the Peace River Regional District says the truck was monitored overnight.
It says the evacuation order for a small area between Pouce Coupe and the Alberta boundary was lifted because there was no further risk to the public.
Read more: ‘Significant’ winter storm alert issued for B.C. South Coast, with snow, freezing rain and rain
The order had covered about half a dozen properties in a one-kilometre radius around the community of Tomslake on Highway 2.
-
Airplane de-icing options limited below -29 C: WestJet, Calgary airport
-
Newfoundland man driving all the way home from Toronto after his flight was cancelled
The regional district and RCMP have not said what was spilled or whether there were any injuries linked to the crash.
DriveBC, the Ministry of Transportation’s online traveller information system, shows Highway 2 is open.
Comments