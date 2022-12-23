What’s open, what’s closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day in Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

There will be many closures and service reductions around the city as people mark the holiday season.

Many businesses will be closed or have reduced hours on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

To further complicate things, a major storm that’s expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain is forecast to begin Friday and continue into Christmas Eve on Saturday.

Here’s a list of what you can expect over the holidays.

Food and drink

Sobeys: Open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 24, closed Dec. 25 and 26.

Story continues below advertisement

Atlantic Superstore: Open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 24, closed Dec. 25 and 26.

NSLC: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Dec. 24, closed Dec. 25 and 26.

Pharmacies: Some pharmacies are open between Dec. 24 and 26 with varying holiday hours. The Pharmacy Association of Nova Scotia has a guide to check local HRM pharmacy hours.

Shopping

Halifax Shopping Centre: Open Christmas Eve from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, reopening on Dec. 27 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Mic Mac Mall: Open Christmas Eve from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, reopening on Dec. 27 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunnyside Mall: Open Christmas Eve from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, reopening on Dec. 27 from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Bedford Place Mall: Open Christmas Eve from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day, reopening on Dec. 27.

1:47 Parker Street Food and Furniture Bank rolls out annual Christmas hampers

Halifax Transit bus and ferry services

Halifax Transit buses will be operating on holiday schedules on Dec. 25. There is no Alderney or Woodside ferry service on that day.

Story continues below advertisement

Buses, Access-A-Bus and the Alderney ferry will operate on holiday service on Boxing Day — Monday, Dec. 26. There is no weekend service for the Woodside ferry. For detailed holiday service schedules by individual route, visit the halifax,ca website.

In support of MADD Halifax Regional Chapter, Halifax Transit will be offering free extended bus service on New Year’s Eve.

Parking

On-street parking will be free on Dec. 26, Dec. 27, and Jan. 2.

“Parking Enforcement will be responding to urgent calls only on Saturday, Dec. 24, and will resume regular operations on Wednesday, Dec. 28,” Halifax Regional Municipality noted in a release.

The municipality says drivers must still follow other posted signage, such as accessible parking, fire hydrants and no stopping.

Solid waste collection

Garbage, organics, and recyclables collection services will not be affected by the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Regular collection services will occur as usual on both Monday, Dec. 26, and Monday, Jan. 2

The Household Special Waste (HSW) Depot in Bayers Lake will be closed on Saturday, Dec. 24 and Saturday, Dec. 31, but will be open on Saturday, Jan. 7, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

The Otter Lake Waste Management Facility will be closed on Sunday, Dec. 25, and Sunday, Jan. 1, but will be open on Saturday, Dec. 24, and Saturday, Dec. 31, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Recreation

Many recreation facilities will be operating on irregular schedules between Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Jan 2. People are advised to call each facility to confirm hours.

The Emera Oval is now open for the 2022/23 winter season. Skate times can be found online at halifax.ca.