Laval child on the autism spectrum denied access to care because he goes to English school

A mother in Laval, Que., says she is struggling to find services for her 11-year-old child who is on the autism spectrum.

Elena Montecalvo says her son Giancarlo Rodriguez has been refused access to a special psychiatric program at the Rivière-des-Prairies hospital based on the fact that he attends school in English.

“Something needs to be done because my son is paying the price and we desperately need help,” said Montecalvo.

Montecalvo says that Giancarlo is a sweet boy but in the past two months, his situation has taken a sharp turn.

“Anything sets him off and then once he is set off, it’s really hard to bring him back down so he punches holes in the walls, he pinches and hits me … He bites and pinches himself,” Montecalvo says. “That’s really heartbreaking to watch.”

Montecalvo says Giancarlo’s psychiatrist recommended a special in-patient program only available at the Rivière des Prairies hospital. It has a specialized unit for children on the spectrum where he can get appropriate medication.

But Montecalvo says her request for care was denied by the hospital based on his language.

“Complete shock but mostly despair,” she said of her reaction, “because I believed in our heart that this was our only option and my only hope for things to get better.”

A spokesperson for the local health authority told Global News in an email that particular establishments and service corridors are designated to adequately respond to health and social services for anglophone people.

“Pedopsychiatric services for anglophone clients of the Nord-de-l’Île-de-Montréal CIUSSS and the Laval CISSS are given by the MUHC. The request for care should be then made to the Montreal Children’s hospital,” wrote Marie-Hélène Giguère in an email.

According to Montecalvo, Giancarlo’s psychiatrist says Montréal Children’s hospital does not provide the type of care that the boy needs.

“I know that section 13 in the ‘Loi sur les services de santé et les services sociaux’ limits the offer where the English-speaking resources are available,” said Paul Brunet, chair of the Council for Protection of Patients. “But even then, are you telling me that in Laval there are no English-speaking resources that could help this boy? I can’t believe this.”

Giancarlo’s educator says it’s urgent he and his family access the Rivière des Prairies hospital’s program.

“For them, it’s absolutely crucial because otherwise, they don’t have options,” said Laurie Mitchell, a special care counsellor who works with children on the spectrum.

Sophie Jacques-Barma, a spokesperson for Quebec’s minister of social services Lionel Carmant, says his office is aware of the case but won’t comment any further as they are looking into the details of the situation.