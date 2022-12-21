Convicted Penticton, B.C. killer Grace Robotti granted temporary release to volunteer

Send this page to someone via email

A convicted Penticton, B.C., killer has been granted temporary leave to volunteer at an unnamed thrift store.

Grace Robotti, 72, is currently serving a life sentence for second-degree murder and indignity to human remains with no chance of parole for 10 years for killing Roxanne Louie, the mother of her great-grandson.

Louie, 26, was visiting Penticton from Vancouver in January of 2015 when a fight broke out over how the three-year-old boy should be cared for.

Robotti brutally beat Louie over the head with a crowbar 26 times. She claimed self-defence during the trial, but that was ultimately rejected by the jury.

While Robotti cleaned up the bloody scene, her brother Pier Robotti disposed of the body in the woods near Naramata.

Initially, Robotti reported Louie missing, but the pair confessed to police a week later.

Robotti was previously granted an escorted temporary absence (ETA) for administrative purposes in 2021, but to date has not received an ETA for personal development, a common step in preparing inmates for potential day parole.

She will now be allowed ETA for community service, twice a week on a one-year term.

“The Board finds your behaviour under sentence has been appropriate and there have been no incidents of concern that would suggest you (cannot) be effectively managed while under escort,” read the Parole Board of Canada decision.

“As well, the Board finds it would be desirable for you to be absent from the institution for the ETAs so you can build a positive support network and continuing to address your outstanding needs areas related to problem solving, stress management, effective communication skills and setting healthy boundaries.”

The board acknowledged that although Robotti’s crimes are serious and will have a lasting impact on the victim’s family, she is at low risk to reoffend.

“The most recent psychological risk assessment indicates you present a low risk to reoffend and present as manageable within the context of an ETA. The Board has also taken into consideration that aside from the index offence, you have lived the majority of your life in a pro-social fashion and were in the community on bail incident free for approximately two years,” read the Parole Board of Canada decision.

“In addition, you have remained fully engaged in your correctional plan, have made ongoing progress against your identified needs and have earned a transfer to a minimum-security institution.”

The decision is dated Dec. 14, however, her exact start date is unclear.

Robotti will be escorted and monitored at all times except to use the washroom.