New details on guns, timeline of deadly Saanich bank shootout revealed in watchdog report

British Columbia’s civilian police watchdog has cleared police officers’ fatal use of force in the midst of a shootout outside a Saanich bank last summer.

Six officers were wounded and two armed suspects were shot dead on June 28 after they entered a Bank of Montreal on Shelbourne Street around 11 a.m. and took hostages.

“(The suspects) had reacted to police presence with unbridled violence at the upper end of the scale that could reasonably be anticipated in a civilized society,” the Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIO) found in its Wednesday report.

The investigation also reveals new details about the attack it describes as a “series of dramatic and violent events” that occurred “in the space of mere seconds.”

It states that the two suspects, whom police have identified as 22-year-old twins Mathew and Isaac Auchterlonie, were prepared for violence with body armour and rigid leg protection tucked beneath their outer gear — windbreakers, balaclavas, gloves and combat boots.

The Auchterlonies, who hail from Duncan, each carried a 7.62-millimetre caliber SKS semi-automatic rifle with an extended magazine. One of the brothers also had a large sheath knife hanging on the back of his belt and was carrying a large black bag, the report found.

4:40 Saanich chief provides recovery details of injured officers one week after shootout

Upon entering the bank, the report states, one of the suspects fired a single shot from his rifle into the bank ceiling. The brothers then “corralled” bank staff and patrons into the area of the vault.

“They then spent several minutes pacing around and occasionally looking out through the vestibule windows into the parking lot,” it reads.

“While there is no ‘typical’ bank robbery, usually persons in this situation would attempt to escape as quickly as possible. (The suspects) did the opposite.”

The RCMP, Saanich and Victoria police departments have not revealed what kind of weapons they recovered from the scene that day, nor what kind of explosive was found in the suspects’ vehicle.

It remains unclear how the weapons were obtained and whether any guns were obtained legally.

In a brief statement responding to the IIO report, Saanich Police Department Chief Dean Duthie and VicPD Chief Del Manak thanked their officers and the watchdog for their service.

“This report contains detail that paints a clear picture of what our officers faced that day,” Manak said.

“I join Chief Duthie in commending the professionalism and courage of the officers and staff who responded that day and in the days following.”

Duthie and Manak will host a joint press conference at 2 p.m. It will be livestreamed on Global News’ website and Facebook page.