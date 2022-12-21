One year after 8-year-old shot and killed, Halifax police still seeking information

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been one year since Lee-Marion Cain, 8, from North Preston was killed in a brazen shooting in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police say its Integrated Criminal Investigation Division continues to investigate the case.

Today marks the 1st anniversary of the murder of Lee’Marion Shancez Cain. The investigation into Lee’Marion’s murder continues and anyone with information is asked to call police. https://t.co/4JW352OIYa pic.twitter.com/oOqnIaUGtb — Halifax_Police (@HfxRegPolice) December 21, 2022

According to police, on Dec. 21, 2021, the child was in a vehicle with a 26-year-old man when shots were fired at their vehicle in the area of Windmill Road and Waddell Avenue, at around 4 p.m.

Lee-Marion died in hospital from his injuries.

Police said the suspects were described as two Black men in their 20s or 30s, driving a burgundy SUV, possibly a Chevrolet, with tinted windows. Police said it obtained the description from video footage.

In April, the Nova Scotia government offered the biggest reward in the history of its unsolved crimes program in the boy’s death: $250,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individuals involved in the shooting.

Lee-Marion was a Grade 3 student at Nelson Whynder Elementary School. His community said he had already made a huge impression in North Preston and is remembered as “a king.”

After his death, his cousin and CEO of North Preston’s Future, Miranda Cain, said it wasn’t just their family that was grieving — it felt like the whole community lost a child.

“We lost a big, very valuable person who would have contributed so much to our community had his life been spared,” she said in December of 2021.

Halifax police said in Wednesday’s release they believe there are people who have information that would help resolve the case.

“Our investigators believe that even the smallest piece of information may be just what is needed to progress the investigation.”

— With files from Rebecca Lau.