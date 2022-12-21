Menu

Canada

One year after 8-year-old shot and killed, Halifax police still seeking information

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted December 21, 2022 1:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: December 21'
Global News Morning Halifax: December 21
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.

It’s been one year since Lee-Marion Cain, 8, from North Preston was killed in a brazen shooting in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police say its Integrated Criminal Investigation Division continues to investigate the case.

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, on Dec. 21, 2021, the child was in a vehicle with a 26-year-old man when shots were fired at their vehicle in the area of Windmill Road and Waddell Avenue, at around 4 p.m.

Lee-Marion died in hospital from his injuries.

Police said the suspects were described as two Black men in their 20s or 30s, driving a burgundy SUV, possibly a Chevrolet, with tinted windows. Police said it obtained the description from video footage.

Read more: Killing of 8-year-old leads to largest unsolved crime reward in N.S. history

In April, the Nova Scotia government offered the biggest reward in the history of its unsolved crimes program in the boy’s death: $250,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individuals involved in the shooting.

Lee-Marion was a Grade 3 student at Nelson Whynder Elementary School. His community said he had already made a huge impression in North Preston and is remembered as “a king.”

After his death, his cousin and CEO of North Preston’s Future, Miranda Cain, said it wasn’t just their family that was grieving — it felt like the whole community lost a child.

We lost a big, very valuable person who would have contributed so much to our community had his life been spared,” she said in December of 2021.

Read more: ‘He died a king’: 8-year-old shooting victim honoured, as N.S. community grieves

Story continues below advertisement

Halifax police said in Wednesday’s release they believe there are people who have information that would help resolve the case.

“Our investigators believe that even the smallest piece of information may be just what is needed to progress the investigation.”

— With files from Rebecca Lau. 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

