Canada

BC Ferries warns of possible disruptions due to extreme cold

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted December 21, 2022 1:29 pm
Snowy BC ferries View image in full screen
BC Ferries officials say operations may be impacted by extreme cold weather Wednesday. Global News

With much of B.C. under an extreme cold weather warning, BC Ferries warns that its operations may be interrupted due to weather and conditions.

The service said potential riders are being asked to give themselves ample time to arrive for sailings as ice and snow could lead to dangerous driving conditions on roadways and terminals.

Read more: Vancouver International Airport’s ground stop lifted but arriving international flights limited

An Artic outflow warning is in effect for east Vancouver Island, Greater Victoria, Howe Sound, Metro Vancouver and the Southern Gulf Islands Wednesday.

“Should sailings be cancelled, customers booked in advance will have their reservation fees and fares refunded automatically,” BC Ferries staff said in an advisory.

“Customers wanting to plan ahead and adjust their booking(s) as a result of these potential weather cancellations can call us at 1-888-223-3779 ext.1 to make a change.”

A number of sailings have been cancelled for Wednesday so far.

Queen of Oak Bay’s 6:15 a.m. and 10:40 a.m. sailings departing Horseshoe Bay and 8:25 a.m. and 1 p.m. leaving Departure Bay have been cancelled.

Klitsa’s sailings between Brentwood Bay and Mill Bay have been cancelled as well:

  • 7:30 a.m. departing Brentwood Bay
  • 8:05 a.m. departing Mill Bay
  • 8:40 a.m. departing Brentwood Bay
  • 9:15 a.m. departing Mill Bay
  • 9:50 a.m. departing Brentwood Bay
  • 10:25 a.m. departing Mill Bay
  • 11:00 a.m. departing Brentwood Bay
  • 11:35 a.m. departing Mill Bay

Read more: Extreme cold weather warnings issued for most of B.C. Wednesday

Starting on Thursday, BC Ferries has added an additional 150 sailings for multiple routes for the busy holiday season.

BC Ferries has added 110 extra sailings between Vancouver and Victoria, 35 extra sailings between Vancouver and Nanaimo, and six extra sailings between Vancouver and Sunshine Coast.

The extra sailings will run from Thursday, Dec. 22 to Monday, Jan. 2.

Read more: Blast of frigid air topples 15 B.C. temperature records

Riders are encouraged to stay updated on traffic, terminal conditions and sailings on BC Ferries’ website or its Twitter page.

BC Ferries customers are also urged to monitor statements and forecasts issued by Environment Canada.

Click to play video: 'Snow creates unprecedented chaos at YVR'
Snow creates unprecedented chaos at YVR
