Extreme cold weather warnings issued for most of B.C. Wednesday

Temperatures in B.C. are plummeting Wednesday due to an Arctic airflow.

As temperatures drop lower and lower, Environment Canada has issued 32 extreme cold weather and a dozen Arctic outflow warnings for the province, spanning from the East Kootenays in southeast B.C. to the North Coast and beyond.

For B.C.’s South Coast, an Artic outflow warning is in effect for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, Whistler, the Southern Gulf Islands and Greater Victoria.

Temperatures are expected to drop with wind chill to around -25 and can even drop as low as -30 in some areas.

“An Arctic front has brought in a cold airmass to the south coast,” Environment Canada staff said.

“Strong outflow winds are bringing temperatures 5 to 10 degrees below seasonal normals resulting in wind chill values approaching minus 20 to minus 30 over the Lower Mainland.”

The warning is expected to last through Thursday.

For almost all the regions in B.C.’s Interior, including the Okanagan Valley, an extreme cold warning is in effect.

Other regions under the extreme cold warning include Elk Valley, East Kootenay – North including Invermere, East Columbia, Yoho Park – Kootenay Park, North Columbia, Kinbasket, North and South Thompson, Shuswap, Fraser Canyon and Similkameen.

With wind chill, temperatures are expected to drop to near -40 for Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures gradually rising on Thursday and Friday.

View image in full screen Almost the entire province of B.C. is under an extreme cold weather or an Artic airflow warning Wednesday. Environment Canada

The government weather agency reminds everyone to stay warm and to watch for cold-related symptoms such as shortness of breath, numbness and colour change in skin.

Extreme cold can be deadly, especially for those experiencing homelessness.

The City of Vancouver has opened additional shelter spaces and warming centres that will stay open until at least Thursday.

Please share: Additional shelter spaces and warming centres are available tonight through Thursday, December 22, due to an Extreme Weather Alert. Details below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/zFWO3CjRye — City of Vancouver (@CityofVancouver) December 20, 2022

For a full list of those available spaces, check out the City of Vancouver’s Twitter page or its website.