Heavy snow blankets B.C.’s South Coast causing havoc on roads, transit and school closures

Send this page to someone via email

Snow is blanketing B.C.’s South Coast once again and causing havoc on the roads, for transit users and at Vancouver’s airport.

Major accumulations have been piling up across the region all night.

As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, 32 centimetres of snow has fallen on the Malahat on Vancouver Island, 30 cm at Victoria’s airport, 30 cm in Nanaimo, 25 cm in Pitt Meadows, 24 cm at Vancouver’s airport and 23 cm in White Rock.

BC Ferries has been forced to cancel most sailings as the snow is making the approaches to terminals unpassable.

All sailings from Nanaimo South are cancelled until at least mid-morning Tuesday after staff determined that the roads are just not safe enough for staff and customers to get to the terminals.

Story continues below advertisement

3:42 Frigid temperatures sweep across B.C. as the province prepares for another blast of winter

Most post-secondary school campuses in the Metro Vancouver area are closed because of the snow.

UBC’s campus is closed Tuesday morning and all exams scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to noon have been cancelled.

Meanwhile, BCIT and KPU are also closed Tuesday due to the weather.

At SFU, all exams have been cancelled until 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, with more updates to come.

There are also major TransLink service disruptions due to the heavy snow.

Many commuters were delayed at the Lafarge Lake-Douglas Station when the gates didn’t open on time. TransLink said staff could not get there in time to open them.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition, TransLink said all SkyTrains are running Tuesday but will likely be delayed and slower.

Many buses are also not running Tuesday morning and TransLink is urging everyone to check their routes before heading out of the house.

More to come.