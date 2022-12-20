Arctic air mass shattering cold weather records in Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

As Alberta remained mired in a December deep freeze on Tuesday, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) revealed this week’s cold snap has already unofficially smashed over two-dozen weather records.

“An Arctic air mass continues to bring extremely cold temperatures to Alberta,” the weather agency said on its website. “On Dec. 19, temperatures plummeted over the province, leading to many daily minimum temperature records being broken in the evening hours.”

View image in full screen Edmonton ICE District community rink closed due to cold weather on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Global News

Global Edmonton meteorologist Jesse Beyer noted Tuesday that “wind chill values could drop close to -50 overnight tonight in parts of the province.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Wind chills between -40 and -47 can lead to frostbite on exposed skin in five to 10 minutes, (while at) -48 and colder it can set in as soon as two minutes,” he added.

“The cold will stick around for the entire work week, improving to the -5 to -10 range through the weekend.”

READ MORE: Cold surge continues to have tight grasp on Alberta

Global Edmonton weather specialist Phil Darlington noted that “it is not totally out of the ordinary to see a lot of weather records broken at once.”

“We have had similar cases when all of the province was under a heat warning,” he said.

ECCC noted its summary of broken records should be considered “preliminary or unofficial information” until a final report is completed.

The following records were unofficially broken Monday evening:

Banff area

New record of -38.9 C

Old record of -35.6 C set in 1921

Records in this area have been kept since 1887

Bow Island area

New record of -33.6 C

Old record of -31.7 C set in 1961

Records in this area have been kept since 1961

Bow Valley (Provincial Park) area

New record of -40.5 C

Old record of -36.3 C set in 2008

Records in this area have been kept since 1928

Claresholm area

New record of -35.8 C

Old record of -32.0 C set in 1983

Records in this area have been kept since 1951

Hendrickson Creek area

New record of -45.4 C

Old record of -41.1 C set in 2008

Records in this area have been kept since 1995

High River area

New record of -34.8 C

Old record of -33.9 C set in 1921

Records in this area have been kept since 1913

Jasper area

New record of -40.7 C

Old record of -38.9 C set in 1921

Records in this area have been kept since 1916

Milk River area

New record of -31.8 C

Old record of -26.1 C set in 2008

Records in this area have been kept since 1994

Pincher Creek area

New record of -31.7 C

Old record of -29.5 C set in 1983

Records in this area have been kept since 1893

Sundre area

New record of -39.6 C

Old record of -36.7 C set in 2008

Records in this area have been kept since 1993

1:48 Safety tips for winter driving in Alberta

The following records were unofficially broken on Tuesday morning:

Story continues below advertisement

Red Deer area

New record of -38.7 C

Old record of -36.8 C set in 1990

Records in this area have been kept since 1904

Peace River area

New record of -41.0 C

Old record of -40.0 C set in 1970

Records in this area have been kept since 1907

Onefour area

New record of -34.3 C

Old record of -33.3 C set in 1951

Records in this area have been kept since 1928

Breton area

New record of -39.6 C

Old record of -37.0 C set in 1990

Records in this area have been kept since 1939

Rocky Mountain House area

New record of -41.8 C

Old record of -41.1 C set in 1921

Records in this area have been kept since 1915

Cochrane area

New record of -37.8 C

Old record of -35.3 C set in 1990

Records in this area have been kept since 1984

Milk River area

New record of -33.1 C

Old record of -32.8 C set in 2008

Records in this area have been kept since 1994

Banff area

New record of -41.5 C

Old record of -40.6 C set in 1921

Records in this area have been kept since 1887

Bow Valley (Provincial Park) area

New record of -42.8 C

Old record of -34.4 C set in 1998

Records in this area have been kept since 1928

Bow Island area

New record of -34.4 C

Old record of -34.2 C set in 2008

Records in this area have been kept since 1961

Lacombe area

New record of -38.6 C

Old record of -38.5 C set in 1990

Records in this area have been kept since 1907

High River area

New record of -35.0 C

Old record of -33.9 C set in 1921

Records in this area have been kept since 1913

Sundre area

New record of -43.0 C

Old record of -39.0 C set in 2008

Records in this area have been kept since 1993

Hendrickson Creek area

Preliminary new record of -48.2 C

Old record of -39.3 C set in 2008

Records in this area have been kept since 1995

Beaverlodge area

New record of -39.3 C

Old record of -39.0 C set in 1990

Records in this area have been kept since 1912

Drumheller area

New record of -39.6 C

Old record of -36.0 C set in 1989

Records in this area have been kept since 1923

Highvale area

New record of -36.6 C

Old record of -31.4 C set in 2008

Records in this area have been kept since 1977

Three Hills area

New record of -37.1 C

Old record of -36.1 C set in 1921

Records in this area have been kept since 1921

Cardston area

New record of -35.8 C

Old record of -35.1 C set in 2008

Records in this area have been kept since 1918

Jasper area

New record of -43.2 C

Old record of -39.5 C set in 1990

Records in this area have been kept since 1916