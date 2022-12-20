Cold surge continues to have tight grasp on Alberta

Send this page to someone via email

Extreme cold warnings continue to wreak havoc across Alberta as we edge against the start of the winter solstice.

Tuesday morning, commuters were met with frigidly cold temperatures as Environment and Climate Change Canada said extremely cold wind chill values of -40 or colder would continue through the week.

As of the noon hour, the Alberta Motor Association said wait times for a tow in Calgary were 73 hours. Edmonton was around 68 hours, while Red Deer and Lethbridge hovered around 10 and four hours, respectively, for a tow.

“The extreme cold has caused a spike in requests for roadside assistance, with thousands more calls than we typically see this time of year,” Brandon Klassen, with Automotive Services at AMA said in a news release.

The organization said, as of Tuesday morning, calls for a tow were seven times the normal volume.

Meantime, 511 Alberta had a good portion of roads surrounding the Edmonton area listed as partly snow-covered. Whereas roads on the west side of Calgary are also partly snow-covered with the other roads listed as dry.

A stretch of Highway 40 between Highway 541 to Highway 742 was closed due to weather conditions at noon, according to the online map.

Some tips AMA advised for motorists to think about prior to heading out on the road during the winter months include:

Plug in your vehicle for three to four hours before driving;

Limit your driving during cold periods and dress for the weather. A quick trip to the grocery store can be dangerous if your vehicle breaks down and you’re left in the cold without proper winter attire;

Ensure your gas tank is at least half full and your mobile phone is charged, and always carry an emergency roadside kit. This should include things like a blanket, warm clothing, caution triangles, a flashlight, gloves, and a folding shovel;

Scan the road ahead and maintain a safe following distance that allows for adjustments. When the roads are icy or snowy, this means at least four to six seconds;

Drive to the weather, keeping in mind that the posted speed limit refers to ideal conditions; and,

If you find yourself broken down at the roadside, please get to a warm, safe place as soon as possible.

“We’re working hard to get to members as quickly and safely as possible. While the snow and wind blowing in with the cold temperatures slow down traffic, the added weather conditions also increase the risk faced by workers at the roadside,” Klassen added.

He said anytime a driver sees flashing amber — or blue and amber — lights activated on a stopped tow truck, to slow down and move over to provide a full lane of clear space.

“We’re asking everyone to please give tow truck operators the space they need to help broken down motorists safely,” Klassen said.

Tuesday closures

In Calgary, WinSport announced Tuesday afternoon it will remain closed until “at least Thursday” due to the drop in mercury.

“A decision on Friday’s opening of the ski and snowboard hill will be made Wednesday morning,” the news release stated.

Also due to the severe weather, Rocky View Schools have closed, yet their online schools, Discovery Trails Online School and Summit Trails Online High School remain open.

Buses were cancelled for Edmonton’s Elk Island school district, as well. Schools in Three Hills, Acme and Carbon also cancelled regular classes along with school busses with the school urging students and parents to stay home; however, the school itself will not be closed.