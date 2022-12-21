Vancouver International Airport limiting arriving international flights amid delays, cancellations

Send this page to someone via email

The runways at Vancouver International Airport are still congested with many grounded airplanes due to recent snowfall, officials said early Wednesday morning.

To help with departing airplanes, the airport is temporarily limiting arriving international flights for two days.

“We continue to ensure our runways and taxiways remain clear and are facilitating some arrivals and departures thanks to improving conditions, however, flight delays and cancellations should be expected,” YVR officials said in an email.

YVR UPDATE (06:55 AM) – We continue to experience effects of the winter weather at YVR. As a result of delays and cancellations following the snowstorm earlier this week, a significant number of aircraft remain at YVR, which has led to congestion on our airfield. — YVR (@yvrairport) December 21, 2022

Potential travellers are urged to check the airport’s website for the latest information regarding flights and operations.

The update comes after two days of mass cancellations and delays due to heavy snowfall.

A quick look at YVR’s arrival and departure web pages shows a long list of mostly delayed or cancelled flights.

Thousands of delayed travellers were stuck at the airport for hours, some stuck inside planes on the tarmac, on Monday and Tuesday, due to hundreds of cancelled and delayed flights.

Passenger Garrett Forster, who arrived from Calgary at 12:30 a.m. and was still stuck on the plane at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, said tensions inside his aircraft were starting to ramp up.

“There’s more people moving around,” he said. “We just had another round of drink service, which is kind of nice, got to get some liquids in us, but other than that there’s a lot of tension. People just want to get off this flight.

“There’s kids on here, some older people. We just want to get off this flight. It’s been far too long.”

YVR said crews were working as fast as they could to get passengers off and get their luggage.

In an unprecedented move, staff at the airport have been making grocery runs to Costco to hand out food and water to people waiting in the terminal.

Lines are reportedly at least a mile long inside the airport and some kiosks and food vendors are closed.

Passengers who were expecting to fly Tuesday and this week were advised to check with their airline directly on the status of their flight, YVR officials said, and people should not come to the airport if they do not absolutely need to.