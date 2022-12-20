Menu

B.C. weather: Warnings for bitterly cold temperatures, snow stretch across province

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 20, 2022 4:28 pm
A graphic showing B.C. under a blanket of red weather warnings that range from snowfall to extreme cold. View image in full screen
A graphic showing B.C. under a blanket of red weather warnings that range from snowfall to extreme cold. Environment Canada

Oh, the weather outside is frightful ….

It’s a rare day when weather warnings stretch across and cover most of B.C., but such is the case for Tuesday.

Issued by Environment Canada, the warnings range from the Yukon border in the north to the U.S. border in the south, plus coastlines in the west to the Rocky Mountains in the east.

Read more: Chaos continues at Western Canadian airports. What can stranded passengers do?

The warnings, which stem from Arctic air pushing south, vary from snowfall to winter storm to extreme cold to arctic outflow.

There are some pockets not under weather warnings, such as Vancouver Island and Haida Gwaii, but, even then, those sections are seeing abnormally cold temperatures.

Below is a list of cities and towns across B.C., and the weather they’re facing for the next few days.

B.C. morning weather forecast: Dec. 20

Northern B.C.

An extreme cold warning is in effect for many regions in the north, where bitterly cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills are expected until Thursday.

DEASE LAKE

  • Tuesday: Sunny. High: -34 C. Low: -45 C. Wind chill: -44 in the day, -48 at night.
  • Wednesday: Sunny. High: -34 C. Low: -45 C. Wind chill: -47.
  • Thursday: Mix of sun and cloud. High: -32 C. Low: -35 C. Wind chill: -44 in the day, -48 at night.

FORT NELSON

  • Tuesday: Sunny. High: -36 C. Low: -41 C. Wind chill: -46 to -48.
  • Wednesday: Sunny. High: -37 C. Low: -40 C. Wind chill: -48.
  • Thursday: Mix of sun and cloud. High: -32 C. Low: -38 C.

FORT ST. JOHN

  • Tuesday: Sunny. High: -30 C. Low: -34 C. Wind chill: -45 to -46.
  • Wednesday: Sunny. High: -29 C. Low: -31 C. Wind chill: -38 to -44.
  • Thursday: Mix of sun and cloud. High: -25 C. Low: -28 C.
B.C. snow storm cancels flights at Vancouver’s airport, passengers stuck on tarmac for hours

Central / North Coast

An arctic outflow warning is in place, with bitterly cold temperatures and strong winds expected. Along coastal regions, the winds will reach between 70 and 100 km/h.

PRINCE RUPERT

  • Tuesday: Sunny. High: -10 C. Low: -14 C. Wind chill: -19.
  • Wednesday: Sunny. High: -8 C. Low: -11 C. Wind chill: -14 to -20.
  • Thursday: Cloudy. High: -7 C. Low: -6 C.

SANDSPIT

  • Tuesday: Cloudy with a few flurries. High: -6 C. Low: -7 C. Wind chill: -16.
  • Wednesday: Mix of sun and cloud. High: -4 C. Low: -5 C. Wind chill: -16.
  • Thursday: Cloudy, snow or rain. High: 0 C. Low: 1 C.

Central Interior

An extreme cold warning is in effect for the area, where a prolonged period of unseasonably cold temperatures has settled over the region.

PRINCE GEORGE

  • Tuesday: Sunny. High: -29 C. Low: -36 C. Wind chill: -42 to -49.
  • Wednesday: Sunny. High: -28 C. Low: -35 C. Wind chill: -34 to -49.
  • Thursday: Cloudy with periods of snow. High: -25 C. Low: -25 C.

WILLIAMS LAKE

  • Tuesday: Sunny. High: -29 C. Low: -37 C. Wind chill: -44 to -52.
  • Wednesday: Sunny. High: -32 C. Low: -36 C. Wind chill: -42 to -51.
  • Thursday: Cloudy with periods of snow. High: -23 C. Low: -23 C.
How is the province responding to latest round of winter weather in B.C.?

Kootenays

Warnings for extreme cold and snowfall (15-20 cm) are in effect. Temperatures are expected to be in the -25 to -30 range, along with northeast winds of 15 km/h.

CRANBROOK

  • Tuesday: Cloudy with snow. High: -20 C. Low: -25 C. Wind chill: -28.
  • Wednesday: Sunny. High: -22 C. Low: -32 C. Wind chill: -26 to -32.
  • Thursday: Sunny during the day, cloudy at night. High: -26 C. Low: -27 C.

CRESTON

  • Tuesday: Cloudy with snow. High: -10 C. Low: -16 C. Wind chill: -19 to -22.
  • Wednesday: Sunny. High: -13 C. Low: -20 C. Wind chill: -24.
  • Thursday: Sunny during the day, cloudy at night. High: -16 C. Low: -17 C.

TRAIL

  • Tuesday: Cloudy with snow. High: -10 C. Low: -14 C. Wind chill: -16.
  • Wednesday: Sunny. High: -13 C. Low: -18 C. Wind chill: -22.
  • Thursday: Sunny during the day, cloudy at night. High: -15 C. Low: -15 C.
Edmonton weather forecast: Monday, December 19, 2022

Okanagan

A snowfall warning for 10-15 cm is in effect, with up to 20 cm expected for mountain passes.

VERNON

  • Tuesday: Cloudy with snow. High: -15 C. Low: -26 C. Wind chill: -27.
  • Wednesday: Sunny. High: -20 C. Low: -25 C. Wind chill: -26 to -34.
  • Thursday: Sunny during the day, cloudy at night. High: -19 C. Low: -20 C.

KELOWNA

  • Tuesday: Cloudy with snow. High: -15 C. Low: -24 C. Wind chill: -26.
  • Wednesday: Sunny. High: -20 C. Low: -25 C. Wind chill: -24 to -34.
  • Thursday: Sunny during the day, cloudy at night. High: -19 C. Low: -20 C.

PENTICTON

  • Tuesday: Cloudy with snow. High: -15 C. Low: -19 C. Wind chill: -12 to -25.
  • Wednesday: Sunny. High: -17 C. Low: -25 C. Wind chill: -25 to -30.
  • Thursday: Sunny during the day, cloudy at night. High: -19 C. Low: -20 C.
Extreme cold warning: December 20 Saskatchewan weather outlook

South Coast

Arctic outflow, winter storm warnings and snowfall (10-20 cm) are in effect for the region, from Howe Sound to the Fraser Valley. Wind chill values are expected to range from -20 to -30.

ABBOTSFORD

  • Tuesday: Cloudy with snow. High: -10 C. Low: -13 C. Wind chill: -19 to -25.
  • Wednesday: Sunny. High: -11 C. Low: -13 C. Wind chill: -26.
  • Thursday: Sunny during the day, cloudy at night. High: -9 C. Low: -10 C.

CHILLIWACK

  • Tuesday: Cloudy with snow. High: -10 C. Low: -15 C. Wind chill: -20 to -27.
  • Wednesday: Sunny. High: -13 C. Low: -13 C. Wind chill: -27.
  • Thursday: Sunny during the day, cloudy at night. High: -9 C. Low: -10 C.

VANCOUVER

  • Tuesday: Cloudy with possible flurries. High: -6 C. Low: -11 C. Wind chill: -14 to -21.
  • Wednesday: Sunny. High: -10 C. Low: -11 C. Wind chill: -21.
  • Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds during the day, periods of snow at night. High: -7 C. Low: -7 C.
Travel tips to avoid the holiday travel chaos

Vancouver Island

No weather warnings in effect.

VICTORIA

  • Tuesday: Cloudy with possible flurries. High: -2 C. Low: -9 C. Wind chill: -10 to -18.
  • Wednesday: Sunny. High: -6 C. Low: -11 C. Wind chill: -10 to -18.
  • Thursday: Cloudy with periods of snow at night. High: -3 C. Low: -5 C.

NANAIMO

  • Tuesday: Cloudy with possible flurries. High: -1 C. Low: -7 C. Wind chill: -6 to -14.
  • Wednesday: Cloudy with periods of snow. High: -7 C. Low: -9 C. Wind chill: -16.
  • Thursday: Cloudy with periods of snow at night. High: -5 C. Low: -6 C.

CAMPBELL RIVER

  • Tuesday: Mix of sun and cloud. High: -4 C. Low: -10 C. Wind chill: -12 to -17.
  • Wednesday: Sunny. High: -7 C. Low: -9 C. Wind chill: -1o to -18.
  • Thursday: Cloudy with periods of snow at night. High: -5 C. Low: -6 C.
Winter weather trends in 2023 will see lots of ‘ebbs and flows’ in Canada: Global News chief meteorologist

A listing from Environment Canada of snowfall totals along the South Coast and Vancouver Island as of Tuesday morning. All totals in cm.

Vancouver Island

  • Malahat: 37
  • Victoria Airport (YYJ): 36
  • Downtown Victoria Area: 35
  • Victoria View Royal: 35
  • Shawnigan Lake: 35
  • Cowichan Bay: 35
  • Saturna Island: 33
  • Nanaimo Airport: 30
  • North Cowichan: 30
  • Duncan Area: 30
  • Saanichton Area: 29
  • University of Victoria: 27
  • Qualicum Beach Airport: 12
  • Port Alberni: 12
  • Comox Airport: 12
  • Cochrane: 11
  • Kennedy Lake: 10
  • North Courtenay: 8

Lower Mainland, Sunshine Coast

  • Tsawwassen: 35
  • South Surrey: 35
  • White Rock: 34
  • Downtown Vancouver: 30
  • Vancouver: 30-32
  • Abbotsford: 20-30
  • Surrey Cloverdale: 26-30
  • Fort Langley: 28
  • Pitt Meadows Airport: 28
  • Vancouver Airport (YVR): 27
  • Richmond: 26
  • North Vancouver: 25
  • Chemainus: 24
  • Port Moody: 24
  • Coquitlam Area: 24
  • Westwood Plateau: 24
  • Abbotsford Airport (YXX): 19
  • West Vancouver: 16
  • Sechelt: 14
Okanagan Environment Canada Weather BC weather Weather warnings Lower Mainland Snowfall Warning Fraser Valley Extreme Cold Warning Kootenays northern BC south coast Cariboo Arctic Outflow
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

