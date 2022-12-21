Man wanted after allegedly exposing himself to woman in Toronto: police

See more sharing options

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man wanted in connection with an indecent act investigation in Toronto.

Toronto police said on Tuesday, officers received a report of a suspicious incident in the Warden Avenue and St. Clair Avenue East area.

Officer said on Dec. 11 at around 7 p.m., a woman was walking on Presley Avenue, when she was approached from behind by a man.

Police said the man and woman had a “verbal altercation.”

Officers said the man then allegedly exposed himself to the woman.

“The man fled the scene in an unknown direction,” police said.

Officers are now searching for a man between 30 and 35 years old, with a thin build.

He was seen wearing a dark, hooded winter coat.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.